Seas the Day with Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp added to any Seafood Entrée* for Only $2 for a Limited Time, at Your Participating Oklahoma Applebee's Restaurant

While you swing by your local Applebee's, treat yourself to the signature Perfect Margarita.** The iconic top-shelf Perfect Margarita is handcrafted to order and is served with a shaker tin when dining in for multiple pours and extra sips. Flavor your Perfect Margarita with strawberry or mango, or upgrade to a Perfect Patrón Margarita for an additional charge.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 131 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

