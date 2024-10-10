SEASALT Europe celebrates in Ibiza the First Annual Meeting of European sea salt producers to promote collaboration and sustainability in the sector

The event took place in the sea saltworks of the Ses Salines Natural Park, a benchmark in sea salt production, in harmony with nature and the conservation of unique ecosystems, such as wetlands, dunes and underwater meadows, fundamental for the health of the Mediterranean

IBIZA, Spain, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibiza became the setting for the first meeting of European sea salt producers, an initiative organized by SEASALT Europe to promote networking and collaboration within the sector.

The meeting was held in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, an environment which houses sea saltworks managed by one of the members of the association, Salinera Española, the host for this encounter.

Visit to the Salinas de Ibiza, by Salinera Española.

The meeting, also conceived as an open day, aimed to connect sea salt companies, both those who are already members of the association and those interested in joining. Although most of the participants belong to SEASALT Europe, the event was open to any European sea salt supplier wishing to explore collaboration opportunities and share knowledge about sea salt production.

The beauty of the Ses Salines Natural Park, known for its biodiversity and unique avifauna, served as the backdrop for this meeting. Ses Salines is an outstanding example of how salt production can coexist in harmony with the preservation of natural ecosystems.

Among the attendees were representatives from Infosa, Bras del Port, Salinera Española, Andaluza de Sales Marinas, Salinas de Levante, Salinas de Cádiz, Theodorou Salt and other important players in the sector. In addition, the participation of new stakeholders, such as Solana Pag, brought a dimension of growth and diversity to the event.

Gonzalo Díaz, President of SEASALT Europe, said: "This meeting is a milestone for our industry. Collaboration between European sea salt works is essential to preserve our cultural and environmental heritage, while driving innovation and sustainability in sea salt production. Together, we are forging a future where the quality of our salt and respect for our ecosystems go hand in hand."

The event served to lay the groundwork for future collaborations, exploring how innovation and best practices can strengthen the competitiveness of this sector and promises to be a significant step towards the consolidation of a strong and united network of sea salt companies in Europe.

