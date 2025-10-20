Seasats Unveils The Quickfish: a High-Speed, Long-Endurance, Autonomous Surface Vessel Proven in US Navy Exercise

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasats, a leading designer and manufacturer of autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs), unveiled the Quickfish at a multi-day U.S. Navy exercise off the California coast.

The exercise successfully demonstrated many of the Quickfish's features, including top speeds over 35 knots, payload modularity, reliable performance, and intuitive autonomy interfaces. In addition, the Quickfish boasts several features that are rare among interceptor USVs:

Multi-week at-sea loiter endurance.

Hidden aerial vehicle launch bay.

Unique hull construction method for nearly toolless manufacturing.

Seasats has built a reputation as a uniquely reliable USV provider, with accomplishments including a Lightfish USV autonomously crossing the Pacific Ocean (7,500+ miles). The company's performance led to an $89M SBIR Phase III IDIQ contract to support NIWC Atlantic and USMC USV efforts.

This credibility has combined with the Quickfish's unique feature set to create significant early momentum. A U.S. defense prime has already purchased a Quickfish to accelerate their maritime autonomy programs, and international partners in Australia, the Philippines, and Japan have signed agreements with Seasats for local manufacturing and distribution. The uniquely scalable hull design enables in-country manufacturing, empowering allied nations to rapidly scale their own sovereign maritime security capabilities.

"Our customers love how Lightfish USVs provide them with multi-month sensing capabilities, but they still need to respond to potential threats with manned assets. Building the Quickfish to provide an intercept capability was a natural extension of the Lightfish mission," said Mike Flanigan, Seasats CEO. "The biggest issues we heard from interceptor USV users are a lack of reliability and endurance. Those are two strength areas for Seasats, and we're keen to build on that reputation with the Quickfish."

About Seasats

Seasats is a U.S.-based developer of autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs) designed for long-duration maritime operations in defense, science, and commercial sectors. The company's flagship Lightfish series combines multi-month endurance, advanced sensor integration, and modular payloads in a compact, cost-effective form factor. Backed by L3Harris and Shield Capital, Seasats systems have been deployed globally by leading naval, research, and security organizations to extend maritime domain awareness with minimal logistics and maximum flexibility. Learn more at www.seasats.com .

