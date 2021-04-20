Seascape Flex Resolves the Problem of Incomplete IT Migrations

SPLIT, Croatia, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWING Software has just released Seascape Flex — a new archiving and migration tool for old Lotus Notes Domino data.

Old IT systems are like old habits: both are difficult to change. Typically, a company declares that it has stopped investing in a particular platform, and their applications and data are going to be migrated by the end of the year. Two years later, remnants of the legacy infrastructure — applications, databases, and servers — are still there.

"It is not enough to offload databases and back them up. This is a common pitfall that companies fall into," says Mario Pavic, SWING Software's Head of Sales. "In the case of Lotus Notes Domino, it is not a good idea to retain historical data in the original NSF format, especially if this environment is being decommissioned."

Here's how Seascape Flex changes the way companies deal with their aged infrastructure:

Seascape Flex provides an archive repository, detached from Lotus Notes Domino, based on open-standard formats;

The organization no longer needs Notes or Domino in order to access historical data. Consequently, the number of on-premise servers can be significantly reduced, or the entire legacy infrastructure can be decommissioned;

Original content is fully preserved: i.e., application views, documents, layouts, links, and metadata;

Seascape Flex provides controlled access to archived data and advanced search capabilities for compliance, eDiscovery, or business requests;

Seascape Flex is a cloud-ready and scalable solution, ideal for distributed organizations and remote work.

With all historical data properly preserved in a scalable Seascape Flex archive, companies can freely decide on Lotus Notes and Domino replacement and IT modernization options.

About SWING Software

SWING Software delivers content transformation and archiving software to over 1,000 organizations worldwide. Its solutions for leading collaborative platforms are helping companies across 60 countries worldwide make their document production, publishing and archiving processes more efficient. For more information, visit www.swingsoftware.com.

