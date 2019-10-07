Seaside: A Boutique, Luxury Hotel Opens On North Vancouver Waterfront

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Hotels and Resorts proudly announces the opening of Seaside , a new waterfront hotel destination located in The Shipyards District of Lower Lonsdale (Lolo)—North Vancouver's historic arts and dining neighborhood. The boutique property delivers uncompromising, world-class luxury and unparalleled comfort, comprised of 71 deluxe rooms and spacious suites that boast stunning panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and snow-capped North Shore mountains, and just minutes from the endless forests beyond.

"As the ultimate seaside retreat for travelers and locals alike, Seaside brings the sophistication and excitement of downtown Vancouver into the relaxed, natural beauty and lifestyle of North Vancouver to offer an authentically local hotel experience," said Salim Sayani, CEO of Executive Hotels and Resorts. "We want guests to feel like they're visiting the comfortable and effortlessly cool vacation home of an old friend—feeling rejuvenated and well cared for at the end of their stay."

The award-winning architecture firm ZGF, known for its focus on sustainable design, worked in collaboration with Executive's in-house design team to bring the spirit of the outside indoors, building upon the revival of the Wallace Shipyards developed by Dialog. This vibrant new 84,000-square-foot commercial and community gathering space includes a winter ice skating rink and water plaza that will be animated by markets, exhibitions, performances, and festivals all-year-round.

Each room echoes the natural world, showcasing a reclaimed wood focus wall, exquisite marble bathrooms with dazzling chrome finishes, a modern bed that seems to float and lit from below with a warm diffuse light at night, and large, luminous windows that expose natural skylight. The outer hallways aren't forgotten, lined with curated wall murals, natural wood portals, and bespoke flooring. Seaside provides a unique and stylish journey to the forefront of adventure, with every detail of the design philosophy exuding the spirit of the North Shore's Seaside vista.

Seaside Provisions, the on-site restaurant, blurs the lines between restaurant, bar, and lounge to create a holistic dining experience in a style-infused place referred to as the Living Room, featuring locally sourced coastal tapas and bespoke cocktails in a space filled with curated art and photography. Guests may arrive by boat, kayak, or paddleboard and tie up to dock and dine, and will open shortly after Seaside opens its doors.

The Waterfront Spa, opening October, brings wellness to the edge of the sea with an intimate and welcoming place of healing and recovery, all while overlooking the boundless horizon. Maintaining the latest equipment and extensive training in the most current methods, practice, and techniques in personal care, the spa builds care regimens from a wide selection of offers that provide guests with customized experiences each visit.

The Wallace, the adjacent event space, is the perfect location to host functions, parties, or large-scale meetings of any scope and style for up to 200 standing guests. With brand new amenities, an open concept kitchen, fully accessible space and incredible capacity, it offers an architectural symphony of heritage-inspired design that conjures the spirit of The Shipyards in tribute to its historic location.

Seaside vibrates with an affinity for adventure and the dynamic energy of Vancouver all in one destination, offering guests unforgettable experiences to be remembered, like skiing at Grouse or Cypress, golfing at Furry Creek, discovering the Capilano Suspension Bridge, hiking at Lynn Canyon, or exploring the history of Downtown. Nothing is out of reach, and Seaside is the first step to it all.

About Executive Hotels and Resorts:

With a rich 25-year history and a portfolio spanning seventeen properties across North America, Executive Hotels and Resorts leads the way for full-service boutique and plaza hotels and resorts. Quality workmanship, excellent customer service, attention to detail: these are principles that Executive Group Developments has always brought to its exceptional residential, commercial, and hotel projects throughout its history. With locations strategically located in the most desirable locations in gateway cities in North America, Executive Hotels and Resorts uses fashionable style and functional design to drive its long track record of success. To learn more, please visit www.executivehotels.net.

About the Shipyards District of Lower Lonsdale:

Situated on North Vancouver's vibrant waterfront with views of Vancouver's stunning downtown skyline to the south and soaring North Shore Mountains to the north, Lower Lonsdale is one of North Vancouver's oldest and fastest-growing urban neighbourhoods. With a rich shipbuilding history, the Shipyards District in Lower Lonsdale has quickly become a hub of independent shops, restaurants, specialty food stores and more. Only a 12-minute Seabus ride away from Downtown Vancouver, there are plenty of things to see and do while exploring this community-focused neighbourhood.

