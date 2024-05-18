Seaside Cannabis and Agway of Cape Cod Collaborate on 1st Annual Cannabis Clone Fest

ORLEANS, Mass., May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agway of Cape Cod and Seaside Cannabis Company announce their partnership for the inaugural Clone Fest, set to take place on Sunday, May 19th. The event will be held at both locations, conveniently situated next to each other at 14 and 20 Lots Hollow Road in Orleans, MA.

Agway of Cape Cod and Seaside Cannabis Company present CloneFest 2024 at the Flower District in Orleans, MA

Clone Fest will be a celebration of community, gardening, and cannabis cultivation . With Seaside Cannabis offering an array of premium clones available for preorder, attendees can jumpstart their growing season with high-quality genetics. Agway of Cape Cod will be providing everything enthusiasts need to prepare their growing environments, from soil and nutrients to gardening tools and equipment.

In addition to the exciting opportunity to pick up clones and stock up on growing supplies, Clone Fest will feature live music, food trucks and learning opportunities for those interested in further exploring cannabis cultivation techniques and responsible consumption. The event will run from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering a perfect opportunity for both experienced growers and beginners to come together and celebrate their shared passion.

But that's not all – Clone Fest marks a special milestone for the community, as the neighborhood surrounding Agway of Cape Cod and Seaside Cannabis has adopted the name Orleans Flower District. This designation reflects the vibrant spirit and dedication to horticulture that defines the area.

"Happiness held is the seed; Happiness shared is the flower." and that's why to celebrate this inaugural Flower District event, Clone Fest will welcome friends Patriots Helping Vets (PHV) to share in the flower growing fun, food and education. Stop by and meet their dedicated crew of vets and civilians working together to bring the joy and peace of gardening to more vets for free.

"We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Agway of Cape Cod for Clone Fest," says Spencer Knowles, partner at Seaside Cannabis. "Our goal is to provide cannabis enthusiasts with access to the highest quality genetics, while also fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. Clone Fest is the perfect opportunity to do just that, and we can't wait to see everyone there."

"We're thrilled to partner with Seaside Cannabis for the first annual Clone Fest," adds Jess Thomas, co-owner of Agway of Cape Cod. "This event brings together the best of both worlds – premium clones and top-notch gardening supplies – in one convenient location. Plus, with the unveiling of the Orleans Flower District, we're celebrating the rich tradition of gardening and cannabis cultivation in our community."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with both Seaside Cannabis Co. and Agway of Cape Cod. It's a natural fit and we are truly grateful for their generosity and support of the PHV mission," says Tom Rand, President and Co-Founder of PHV. "We are driven by a quote from Miyamoto Musashi who said, 'It's better to have a warrior in the garden, than a gardener in war.' "

Clone Fest is open to the public, and admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-order their clones from Seaside Cannabis ahead of time to ensure availability. For more information and updates on Clone Fest, visit [website] or follow Agway of Cape Cod and Seaside Cannabis on social media.

About Seaside Cannabis Company:

Seaside Cannabis Company is a full-service adult-use cannabis retail dispensary that offers a unique destination experience to its customers. Their dynamic team of seasoned professionals and advocates share a passion for normalizing cannabis by providing a first-class customer experience forged through consumer education & engagement.

https://seasidecannabis.com | @seasidecannabisco

About Agway of Cape Cod:

Agway of Cape Cod is a premier destination for gardening supplies, pet products, outdoor living essentials, and more. With a commitment to quality and customer service, Agway of Cape Cod has been serving the community for over 35 years and has locations in Orleans, South Dennis and Chatham.

https://agwaycapecod.com | @agwaycapecod

About Patriots Helping Vets:

A Massachusetts registered non-profit helping veterans heal through horticultural therapy. Advocating for veterans to have the right to grow their own medicine and gift it to others.

https://www.patriotshelpingvets.org/ | @patriotshelpingvets

