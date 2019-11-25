Seaside Provisions: A Boutique, Luxury Hotel Restaurant Opens In North Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Vancouver's newest boutique luxury Seaside Hotel proudly announces the opening of its restaurant, Seaside Provisions. Both are in The Shipyards District of Lower Lonsdale (Lolo)—North Vancouver's historic arts and dining neighborhood. The design blurs the lines between restaurant, bar and lounge to create a holistic dining experience in a style-infused space, referred to as The Living Room, featuring locally sourced coastal small plates and bespoke cocktails in a space decked with curated art and photography. The chic beach house ambience is completed with the addition of a focal fireplace of finely cut marble, paired with beechwood seating and dressed in exceptional wool blankets. Completing the vibe is an acoustic guitar and pair of bongo drums for guests.

Warm, welcoming, and vibrating with the energy of North Vancouver, Seaside Provisions invites you to kick back, eat well, and stay awhile. Guests can get up-close and personal with the chefs at the open kitchen with bar seating or impressive raw bar, while the freshest seafood is prepared. Also available is the intimate Wine Cellar room with seating for 8 guests and hosted with a chef-curated set menu. Happy hour is comprised of an intriguing and bold cocktail program, freshly shucked oysters and bar snacks—available hours 2:30PM to 5:30PM, and again from 9:30PM to closing Wednesday through Sunday. The noteworthy Boardwalk Brunch begins on November 22nd, occurring daily from 8:00AM to 2:30PM, featuring a custom "Bubble Bath" champagne bucket with fresh juices.

The Chef, Sandro Oliveri, brings a lifetime of experience cooking seafood from around the world to the Provisions kitchen; from Peru and Spain to styles from Tuscany and the greater Mediterranean alongside the coastal flavours of British Columbia. Interested guests can inquire about business meetings, parties, and events by contacting Events@executivehotels.net, where the Seaside team will assist in curating an elevated experience for any gathering or occasion.

For table reservations at Seaside Provisions call 604-973-1477 or email info@seasideprovisions.com.

About Executive Hotels and Resorts:

With a rich 25-year history and a portfolio spanning seventeen properties across North America, Executive Hotels and Resorts leads the way for full-service boutique and plaza hotels and resorts. Quality workmanship, excellent customer service, attention to detail: these are principles that Executive Group Developments has always brought to its residential, commercial, and hotel projects throughout its history. With locations strategically located in the most desirable locations in gateway cities in North America, Executive Hotels and Resorts uses fashionable style and functional design to drive its long track record of success. To learn more, please visit www.executivehotels.net.

