Season 10 of Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien Kicks Off with a Presidential Election Battleground State Tour

New Season Premieres September 14

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine program, returns the weekend of September 14 (check local listings) to begin a tour of seven battleground states each expected to be crucial to the outcome of the presidential election this November.

Season 10 of the weekly program, produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, will feature host and Emmy Award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien visiting pivotal swing states Nevada, which now has the country's largest group of non-partisan voters, and Pennsylvania, with 19 Electoral College votes. Leading up to the November election, the show's correspondents will also travel to five other crucial states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin – all seeking to discover the issues that could impact votes.

"Our presidential battleground state tour epitomizes the show's mission to go beyond the campaign rhetoric and find out what concerns and perspectives voters say are likely to sway their votes," said Rita Hagen Aleman, HMPG executive producer, news and documentary development.

With more than one million weekly viewers, Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien achieved year-to-year ratings growth in 2024 – including increases in Persons 2+ and Women 18+, per Nielsen data. In the key Adults 25-54 demographic, the show ranked in the top five out of 28 weekend national political/public affairs shows on broadcast and cable. Matter of Fact reaches 96% of U.S. TV households in local television markets across the country.

The full list of Matter of Fact stations and show times, as well as other information and video clips, can be found at the program's website, www.MatterofFact.tv.

Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien is part of HMPG's current program portfolio comprised of more than 30 weekly series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

