Season 12 of High Stakes Poker, Poker's Most Iconic Cash Game Show, Premieres February 19 On PokerGO®

News provided by

PokerGO

29 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Stakes Poker, the most iconic poker cash game show, returns for its 12th season this February. The new season premieres exclusively on PokerGO® on Monday, February 19, 2024, with commentators A.J. Benza and Nick Schulman back to invite everyone inside the world of the high-stakes scene.

Continue Reading
High Stakes Poker Season 12 premieres February 19, 2024, on PokerGO.
High Stakes Poker Season 12 premieres February 19, 2024, on PokerGO.

The new season will be jam-packed with big names and bigger action, as players battle at stakes of $200-$400 to $1,000-$2,000 from inside the luxurious PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas. Season 12 features a mix of new and old faces, including the popular Jennifer Tilly, Jean-Robert Bellande, and Andrew Robl back at the table. Plus, the legendary Phil Laak makes his High Stakes Poker return for the first time since Season 7.

"There is nothing quite like High Stakes Poker," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "We've seen some truly unforgettable moments through the first 11 seasons of High Stakes Poker, and you can believe me when I tell you that Season 12 will deliver many more phenomenal ones."

Season 12 of High Stakes Poker premieres February 19 exclusively on PokerGO, with episodes scheduled to run weekly on Mondays into May. In addition to watching brand new episodes from Season 12, PokerGO subscribers can find every episode from every past season of High Stakes Poker on demand on the PokerGO platform. Select highlights from the show can be found on the PokerGO YouTube channel.

New PokerGO subscribers can receive $20 off the first year of a new annual PokerGO subscription by using the code "HSP12" at sign-up. To subscribe, simply visit PokerGO.com or download PokerGO to your favorite device. PokerGO is available worldwide on Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream PokerGO on any web or mobile browser by going to PokerGO.com.

About PokerGO®
PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit http://www.pokergo.com/. Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Discord.

SOURCE PokerGO

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.