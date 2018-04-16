Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes Premieres August 22 on AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Written by television veterans David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal) and Dennis Lehane (Mystic River, The Drop, Live by Night) and directed by Jack Bender (Game of Thrones, Lost, Under the Dome), the second season will be based on Stephen King's best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes, "Mr. Mercedes," "Finders Keepers" and "End of Watch." King, Kelley, Bender, Lehane, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, and Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment will serve as executive producers.

The second season takes place a year after Brady Hartsfield's thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield has been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges has done his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences begin to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges is haunted by the feeling that Brady is somehow responsible.

The original cast, which includes Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) as Detective Bill Hodges, Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield, Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence (Avatar) as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool (Unreal) as Lou Linklatter, Justine Lupe (Francis Ha) as Holly Gibney, Nancy Travis (How I Met Your Mother) as Donna Hodges, and Holland Taylor (The Truman Show) as Ida Silver, is joined by Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) as Brady Hartsfield's doctor Dr. Felix Babineau, Tessa Ferrer (Grey's Anatomy) as Dr. Babineau's wife Cora Babineau, and Maximiliano Hernandez (Sicario) as Assistant DA Antonio Montez for season 2.

Season 1 of Mr. Mercedes is available on AT&T AUDIENCE Network which can be found on DIRECTV Ch. 239 and AT&T U-verse Ch. 1114 and via streaming services on DIRECTV NOW, DIRECTV, and AT&T U-verse Apps.

Always Original. Always Bold. Never Ordinary. AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings fresh, provocative content exclusively to DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV NOW customers. It's committed to pushing the envelope with a growing slate of critically acclaimed original series.

Its latest lineup includes an adaptation of Stephen King's "Mr. Mercedes" and upcoming political thriller "Condor." Original comedies include "Loudermilk" and the industry-first polyamorous romcom "You Me Her." AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings viewers real drama with its original documentaries "The Volunteers" and "The Sign" and intimate celebrity interviews on "Off Camera with Sam Jones." "The Dan Patrick Show" and "The Rich Eisen Show" offer sports fans live, daily news from renowned sports journalists. And "Undeniable with Joe Buck" puts viewers front row for in-depth chats with sports icons like Derek Jeter and Michael Phelps. Plus, music fans can see exclusive concerts by today's hottest artists on AUDIENCE Music. It's original entertainment you won't see anywhere else.

About Sonar Entertainment:

Sonar Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment studio that develops, produces, finances and distributes content for global audiences. Our financial strength and independence provides us with the freedom to fund development and productions on a global scale and partner with the most innovative storytellers in the industry. Sonar Entertainment premium scripted series include Mr. Mercedes, written by David E. Kelley, based on the novel by Stephen King, with the AT&T AUDIENCE Network for DIRECTV and AT&T U-­verse; The Son, starring Pierce Brosnan for AMC; and Das Boot, an eight­-part series inspired by the acclaimed movie, for Sky. Sonar Entertainment also distributes internationally, outside the UK, Taboo, for FX and BBC One, starring Tom Hardy and executive produced by Ridley Scott. Factual and lifestyle series include Texas Metal for Discovery and Food's Greatest Hits for Scripps. Sonar Kids and Family series include Counterfeit Cat, airing on Disney XD in the US, Teletoon in Canada, on Hulu and in over 200 countries worldwide; and Go Away, Unicorn! for Disney.

