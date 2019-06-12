Season 2 of Museum Access Airing Now on Amazon Prime

GREENWICH, Conn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum Access Media, LLC proudly announces the release of Museum Access, Season 2 on Amazon Prime. The educational television series, produced and hosted by Leslie Mueller and Museum Access Media, LLC, takes viewers behind-the-scenes at our country's top museums. Each 30-minute episode gives viewers the opportunity to "ride along" with Leslie as she delves into everything from WWII Aircrafts to the Saturday Night Live Exhibition and the Harley-Davidson Museum. Find out what museum experts have to say about each exhibit featured in Season 2 of Museum Access. Going behind-the-scenes of popular museums from across the country is a hallmark of this educational and entertaining series. Boasting a five-star rating on Amazon Prime, both Season 1 and Season 2 are now streaming and continue their respective broadcast schedules on public television / PBS stations throughout the country.

Leslie Mueller Host of Museum Access at The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut featuring a world-class exhibition of Toulouse-Lautrec portraits from the Herakleidon Museum in Athens, Greece.

Season 2 takes Mueller back to her hometown of Chicago with a private tour of the "Saturday Night Live: The Experience" special exhibition at the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Mueller delves into the creative process of the legendary late-night program as she explores a week in the life of SNL. Viewers go behind-the-scenes with Mueller to find out about the writing process, table-read, set construction, make-up, and costume design – concluding with the live broadcast on Saturday night.

"With so many truly interesting museums and special exhibitions happening across the country, one of the biggest challenges was to choose our line-up for Season 2," said Museum Access host Leslie Mueller. "The response to Season 1 was overwhelmingly positive. We began receiving requests from fans for our crew to film at their favorite museums. In fact, we saw a huge amount of interest in transportation and military museums. I'm happy to say that along with exhibitions like Saturday Night Live, we were able to include several museums that focus on these fan requests in Season 2," Mueller shared.

In addition to museums with a concentration on WWII and transportation, Season 2 of Museum Access includes a visit to the private museum within the C.I.A headquarters in Langley, Virginia. The CIA Museum is not open to the public for visits but works with Presidential libraries and other major museums and institutions for traveling displays in public exhibitions. Viewing the complete collection under one roof was a rare opportunity and the perfect place for Museum Access to give its audience full access to a hidden treasure. During this Museum Access episode, Mueller shares how the agency gathers intelligence from outer space to the ocean's floor and everywhere in between. She takes viewers on a close-up look at important historical artifacts including the model of Osama bin Laden's compound that was used for planning the successful assault.

"The success of Season 1 really opened up opportunities for us to gain entry to museums that would otherwise be off-limits to most production companies," said Mueller. "The museums really appreciated our approach to documenting a unique experience at their facility and to providing access to information that the general public can't easily find online or even during a museum visit. After all, we're talking to experts at the top of their game in every episode," she added.

Museums featured in Season 2 include: The Collings Foundation, "Wings of Freedom" traveling aviation museum of WWII aircraft in Stow, Massachusetts; the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; the Illinois Railway Museum in Union, Illinois; The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut featuring a world-class exhibition of Toulouse-Lautrec portraits from the Herakleidon Museum in Athens, Greece; the Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic, Connecticut; the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City; the Wild Center Natural History Museum in the Adirondacks in upstate New York; and the Phillips Collection Museum in Washington, DC.

Both Season 1 and Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime. Both seasons continue to air on public television / PBS stations nationwide. A list of channels currently carrying the show is available on the website. Filming for Season 3 has already begun. Check the website (https://museumaccess.com) for broadcast and streaming updates along with news on where Museum Access will visit next.

