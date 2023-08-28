Season 2 of the Viral #1 Fiction Hit Podcast of 2023, "The Royals of Malibu," Returns August 28th

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated second season of the viral #1 fiction hit podcast of 2023, "The Royals of Malibu," is back with a bang, promising an even more thrilling and drama-filled season for its devoted listeners. Diversion Audio, in association with Pod People, is proud to announce the release of the latest installment, which will bring back all the drama, secrets, and unexpected twists that have made this podcast an absolute must-listen in its debut season earlier this year.

In Season 2, listeners can expect to find out what happened in the aftermath of protagonist Ella Sinclair walking in on her boyfriend, Reed Royal, in bed with his father's girlfriend and running away from Malibu. From love and betrayal to power struggles and family rivalries, the new season promises to deliver even more jaw-dropping moments and emotional roller coasters.

"We are thrilled to bring back 'The Royals of Malibu' for its second season," said Scott Waxman, CEO of Diversion Audio. "The overwhelming response from our listeners has been truly humbling, and we are committed to offering them an even more exceptional season 2. This new season will explore new dimensions of our beloved characters while introducing exciting new ones."

The new season will again feature Alyssa McKay as Ella Sinclair, Chris Cafero as Reed Royal, Nick Cafero as Easton Royal, Franchesca Agramonte as Valerie, and Armen Taylor as Callum. New to the cast this season includes social media star Hannah Montoya as Savannah and Edgar de Santiago as Isaac, Ella's new love interest.

Listeners can tune in to the first 3 episodes of Season 2 of "The Royals of Malibu" starting August 28th. New episodes will be released weekly on all major podcast platforms. Those who follow "The Royals of Malibu" on Patreon will get 1 week early access to new episodes starting with episode 4.

Follow The Royals of Malibu at @TheRoyalsofMalibu on Instagram, TikTok, and Threads for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the making of Season 2.

Press Contact:
Erica Farmer, VP of Strategic Marketing
Email: [email protected]
Diversion Audio and Gemini XIII
230 Park Avenue Suite 1545 New York, NY 10169

SOURCE Gemini XIII

