Season 3 of the Africans In Sports Interview Show Launches Alongside New Website

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29th, Africans In Sports (AIS) launched season three of its interview show which features African athletes. The new AIS season is 10 episodes long and will be available to stream for free online on Facebook and YouTube , as well as to watch on PlayersTV, a new sports lifestyle network.

The athletes featured in season three of AIS include Ike Diogu, Denzel Bentley, Seye Ogunlewe, Luther Clay, Izu Ugonoh, Toks Pedro, Ngozi Onwumere, Francis Okoro, and Danny Uchechi. The season's first episode features an interview with Seyi Olofinjana.

Coinciding with the launch of the new season, Africans In Sports has also launched a new website to offer expanded news coverage and features on African sports and lifestyle. AIS is looking for passionate sports fans interested in contributing original articles about African sports, news, and culture to the website. If interested in contributing, please visit the website here for more information.

"When we were growing up, we knew about Rashidi Yekini, Jay-Jay Okocha, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, and the list goes on. But to us, they were like gods. I started AIS because I wanted to humanize the athletes we look up to. This show is for the 10-year-old kids kicking a soccer ball made of plastic bags and twine through a goal that's just two rocks spread apart and cutting their big toes open on the game-winner, or the die-hard fan who wants to feel closer to his or her sports hero," said Charles Asuen, CEO of AIS. "And now, with our new website, we're thrilled to extend to other sports fans and members of our community the opportunity to create compelling written content that showcases African sports and lifestyle."

