Season 3 Of Verizon Media's Award-winning Scripted Series "Mr. Student Body President" to Debut On June 14, 2018

This season, Tyler Prendergast (Jeremy Shada) and Hadley Pulito (Arden Rose) find themselves teaming up like never before when forced to take on power couple Chad and Debra, better known as "Chadebra" (played by new cast members Spencer Watson and Camile Hyde). In a move no one sees coming, Chadebra suddenly decide to run as co-presidents, potentially ending President Prendergast's reign for good. With Chadebra's social media footprints through the roof and the entire student body worshipping their every move, Tyler enlists Hadley to level the playing field and challenge Chadebra in a campaign race that has all four of them pushing - not only Berenger's boundaries - but their own as well.

The season premiere comes on the heels of a number of wins for the series at the most recent Streamy Awards. Tied for the most nominations, Mr. Student Body President took home awards for "Best Ensemble Cast" and "Best Directing."

Due to the show's popularity in conjunction with its recent award wins, Verizon is now making all 10 new episodes available at once so viewers can watch as they wish, anytime and anywhere. Season 4 will likewise be released in a binge consumption format when it debuts later this year. "Mr. Student Body President takes a fun, modern approach to high school politics while still covering prominent youth issues. Having seen how positively viewers have responded to the series and the fact that our audiences are increasingly moving towards on-demand viewing, we have decided to release the next two seasons in binge format," said Steve Woolf, Head of Programming, Verizon Digital Entertainment. "We are excited to see how Mr. Student Body fans will react to the new programming change."

Mr. Student Body President is produced by New Form with Jack Ferry, Ryan Hunter, Melissa Schneider and Kathleen Grace serving as Executive Producers.

"The response to Mr. Student Body President has been incredible, and we can't wait to share a new season with the fans," said Kathleen Grace, CEO of New Form.

Mr. Student Body President stars Jeremy Shada as Tyler Prendergast, Arden Rose as Hadley Pulito, Gabriel Conte as Matt Johnsmeyer, Jackie Averia as Blair McGunty, Camille Hyde as Debra and Spencer Watson as Chad.

