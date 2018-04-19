Season 4 of the Free Markets Series now available online

Matt Kibbe , President and Chief Community Organizer at Free the People;

Nick Gillespie, editor at large and former editor-in-chief of Reason magazine;

Daniel Ikenson, director of the Cato Institute's Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies;

Gabriel Calzada, president of the world's only libertarian university, Universidad Francisco Marroquín;

Edwin Feulner, founder and former president of The Heritage Foundation; and

Daniel Hannan, renowned British journalist, author, and 17-year Member of the European Parliament.

These unique interviews are conducted by Bob Scully, award-winning media personality and host of The World Show.

The grassroots liberty movement, the rise of freedom, defending free trade, the entrepreneurial university, the shaping of better public policy, and the prospects for freer trade in the wake of Brexit are some of the topics discussed by the featured guests of these new interviews.

The Free Markets Series is produced by The World Show in partnership with the MEI. The World Show is a syndicated television program broadcast across North America, on 304 stations affiliated with American PBS. It is seen in 141 markets across 44 U.S. states, including in nine of the top ten Nielsen DMA markets.

"The MEI and The World Show are proud to be able once again to offer television and internet viewers the opportunity to delve into some of the principles of the free market, and how they relate to the issues of the day, as expressed by these respected thinkers discussing their life's work," says Michel Kelly-Gagnon, President and CEO of the MEI.

Season 4 of the series is available on our website. The episodes can be viewed, commented on, and shared through social media networks.

The Montreal Economic Institute is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit research and educational organization. Through its studies and its conferences, the MEI stimulates debate on public policies in Quebec and across Canada by proposing wealth-creating reforms based on market mechanisms.

This project was made possible in part through the support of a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. The opinions expressed by the interviewees in each of the episodes do not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation.

