Season 5 of David Meltzer's "2 Minute Drill" to Premiere on Apple TV

News provided by

David Meltzer Enterprises

14 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated fifth season of David Meltzer's acclaimed show, "2 Minute Drill," is set to premiere on Apple TV on November 17th, 2023. It promises to give viewers an in-depth look at how to deliver a winning pitch and make an impact with their ideas. Each week, "2 Minute Drill" provides five new contestants the opportunity to pitch and win more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. The show boasts a remarkable lineup of thought leaders, executives, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers, sharing their insights on what it takes to stand out and share your vision with the world.

Hosted by the legendary entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer, Season 5 of "2 Minute Drill" will continue its tradition of delivering enlightening insights and inspiration for entrepreneurs worldwide. This season features episode partners like Square, the financial services platform, and Proto Inc., which offers entrepreneurs the ability to use cutting-edge hologram technology for their pitches.

This season's list of judges includes Forbes Riley, a celebrity TV host, health and fitness expert, entrepreneur, and visionary; Clinton Sparks, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum DJ, producer, and songwriter; Ryan Pineda, CEO of Pineda Company; Marshall Faulk, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back; and Teddi Mellencamp, a reality television star, wellness coach, and accountability expert, among others.

Entrepreneur Showcases this season will introduce groundbreaking entrepreneurs and business leaders such as Sanya Richards-Ross, Founder & Co-Owner of Mommi Nation and decorated track and field Olympian; Elizabeth Gould, Best-Selling Author, Entrepreneur, and Personal Reinvention Coach; Tyler Deveraux, Co-Founder & CEO of MF Capital Partners and Multi Family Mindset; Van Carlson, Founder & CEO of Strategic Risk Alternatives (SRA); and many more.

In addition to the overall winner for each episode, one entrepreneur will be honored with the JA Impact award in recognition of their positive influence in their community. JA Worldwide, one of the world's largest NGOs, was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, with David Meltzer serving as Chief Chancellor of JA University Worldwide.

Don't miss the premiere episode of "2 Minute Drill" Season 5 on November 17th. Get ready to gain valuable insights from some of the most influential entrepreneurs of our time to level up your business and accelerate towards your goals.

Contact:
Nic Glazer
[email protected]  
248 877 8122

SOURCE David Meltzer Enterprises

Also from this source

Apple TV Announces Season 4 of David Meltzer's Hit Show "Office Hours"

Apple TV Announces Season 4 of David Meltzer's Hit Show "Office Hours"

Acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer returns to Apple TV with the much-anticipated fourth season of his hit show, Office Hours....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.