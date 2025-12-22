Season 5 Of Emily In Paris Heats Up With A Shocking Twist and Yon-Ka Paris Is There As It All Unfolds

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily In Paris is back and season 5 is full of surprises, but one thing is apparent—even in Italy you need French skin care, something that Ashley Parks' Mindy and [spoiler alert!] Lucien Laviscount's Alfie put on display after their what the French call 5 à 7 (5pm to 7pm), with Mindy turning to Yon-Ka Paris to freshen up after their steamy rendezvous.

While the action may be taking place primarily in Italy this season, France is still very present, as evidenced by Mindy bringing her favorite French beauty products along with her to Rome. While talking with Alfie about their fling, Mindy hydrated her skin and played up that post-sneaky sex glow with Yon-Ka Paris' Lotion—a cast favorite on set. Infused with five essential oils, it tones, hydrates, purifies, and energizes the skin.

An iconic aromatic hydrating spray, there is one Yon-Ka Paris Lotion sold every 3 minutes, so it's no surprise that a skin-care aficionado like Mindy would have it on her vanity. It features a subtle fragrance that awakens the senses as it calms your skin, making any product you apply afterwards more effective. Use it before you apply your skin-care routine or throughout the day whenever your skin needs, ahem, perking up.

Too bad Mindy and Alfie decide to go for round two in the shower immediately after she finishes applying her favorite product. The downsides of secret "vacation sex" with your best friend's ex. Good thing her vanity is well stocked with the very best French skin care so she can reapply with ease.

Available on Amazon and at us.yonka.com

SOURCE Yon-Ka Paris