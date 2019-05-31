Season 5 of the Free Markets Series now available online

MONTREAL, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - After having aired on PBS affiliates in the United States and Canada, the fifth season of the Free Markets Series is now available online for the entire internet community to enjoy. Six new 30-minute episodes can be found in the dedicated series web library, and on social media networks.

The Free Markets Series introduces viewers to the principles of the free market through interviews with some of the most dynamic and influential thinkers and activists in the United States and Canada. Season 5 features:

James Tooley , professor of education policy at Newcastle University and director of the E.G. West Centre;

, professor of education policy at Newcastle University and director of the E.G. West Centre; Mahmoud Farouk , founder and former Executive Director of the Egyptian Center for Public Policy Studies (ECPPS), an organization based in Cairo that advocates for individual and economic freedom reforms, and that won the 2018 Templeton Freedom Award;

, founder and former Executive Director of the Egyptian Center for Public Policy Studies (ECPPS), an organization based in that advocates for individual and economic freedom reforms, and that won the 2018 Templeton Freedom Award; Joseph G. Lehman , president of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Michigan , one of the largest think tanks in the United States ;

, president of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in , one of the largest think tanks in ; Magatte Wade , renowned speaker and founder and CEO of Tiossan, a high-end skin care products line based on indigenous Senegalese recipes and ingredients;

, renowned speaker and founder and CEO of Tiossan, a high-end skin care products line based on indigenous Senegalese recipes and ingredients; Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, at The Heritage Foundation and former member of the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal ; and

, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, at The Heritage Foundation and former member of the editorial board of ; and David Inserra , policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation's Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy.

These unique interviews are conducted by none other than Bob Scully, host of The World Show, who was named the 2012 Person of the Year by American Public Television.

Some of the topics discussed in these fascinating interviews include private education for low-income families in the developing world, the state of individual and economic freedom in Egypt, entrepreneurship as a vector for wealth creation in Africa, the Trump presidency, the tension between liberty and security, and the influence of intellectuals over the past 50 years.

The Free Markets Series is produced by The World Show in partnership with the MEI. The World Show is a syndicated television program broadcast across North America, on 304 stations affiliated with American PBS. It is seen in 141 markets across 44 U.S. states, including in nine of the top ten Nielsen DMA markets.

"The MEI and The World Show are proud to be able once again to offer television and internet viewers the opportunity to delve into some of the principles of the free market, and how they relate to the issues of the day, as expressed by these respected thinkers discussing their life's work," says Michel Kelly-Gagnon, President and CEO of the MEI.

Season 5 of the series is available on our website. The episodes can be viewed, commented on, and shared through social media networks.

This project was made possible in part through the support of a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. The opinions expressed by the interviewees in each of the episodes do not necessarily reflect the views of the John Templeton Foundation.

The MEI is an independent public policy think tank. Through its publications and media appearances, the MEI stimulates debate on public policies in Quebec and across Canada by proposing reforms based on market principles and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Montreal Economic Institute

Related Links

http://www.iedm.org

