Season 6 of David Meltzer's Hit Show "Office Hours" Premieres Friday, August 2nd

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 31st, David Meltzer's acclaimed series "Office Hours" is set to unveil its sixth season on Apple TV this Friday, August 2nd. Broadcasted in over 100 countries worldwide, the latest season brings together a vibrant mix of thought leaders, industry giants, celebrated entertainers, and sports icons to delve into the multifaceted journey of success and resilience.

Hosted by legendary entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer, Season 6 elevates the conversation to new heights. The season boasts an impressive lineup featuring Tom Bilyeu, the dynamic CEO of Impact Theory and Quest Nutrition co-founder; Les Brown, international motivational speaker and author; Sanya Richards-Ross, 4-time Olympic gold medalist, founder of MommiNation and TV personality; and Jim Kwik, the renowned brain performance expert.

Complementing David's vision are distinguished co-hosts including Chris Gardner, author of "Pursuit of Happyness," entrepreneur, speaker, and philanthropist; Erik Weir, founder of WCM Global Wealth; John Assaraf, CEO of MyNeuroGym.com and one of the leading high-performance success coaches in the world; Forbes Riley, celebrity TV host, health & fitness expert, and entrepreneur; Bucky O'Neil, international speaker, transformational facilitator, life & business mentor; and Chad Sanschagrin, inspirational CEO and keynote speaker, among others.

This season introduces "Executive Spotlights," showcasing pioneering entrepreneurs like Madeline and David Ricci, CEOs of BNN and Trusted Ventures; Sage Steele, one of the country's most popular and respected sports commentators; Dr. David Pascal, director at Pascal Health Institute; Katya Dmitrieva, CEO at Intuitive Life Coaching Academy; and Jack Canfield, author, motivational speaker, and co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series.

"Office Hours" Season 6 promises a journey into the essence of the entrepreneurial spirit, offering viewers invaluable insights into achieving success and remaining steadfast in their goals. Highlighting this season's theme of perseverance, the "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award," curated by esteemed business leader Rick Jordan in collaboration with The Unstoppable Foundation, will honor remarkable individuals making significant impacts worldwide.

Tune in on August 2nd to witness a convergence of minds and hearts as "Office Hours" continues to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

About the Host:

David Meltzer is a legendary sports executive and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | TikTok

Media Contact:

Nic Glazer

(248) 877-8122

[email protected]

SOURCE David Meltzer Enterprises