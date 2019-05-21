SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Season: A Year of Wine Country Food, Farming, Family, and Friends (Cameron + Company), earned two awards at the 41st annual International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) conference in Santa Fe, NM on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The first cookbook from the Jackson Family Wines' culinary team received top honors in the IACP Cookbook Awards' "Book of the Year" and "Chefs & Restaurants" categories. www.seasoncookbook.com

Season: A Year of Wine Country Food, Farming, Family & Friends Wins Book of the Year at 2019 IACP Awards

Written by chef-authors Justin Wangler and Tracey Shepos Cenami, in partnership with master culinary gardener Tucker Taylor, pastry chef Robert "Buttercup" Nieto, and master sommelier Michael Jordan, Season celebrates the simple good taste of the farm-to-table lifestyle. Drawing on their experience of crafting food and wine pairings for the collection of wineries for Jackson Family Wines, the cookbook brings the flavors of modern wine country cooking into their readers' homes with 100 recipes spanning four seasons and countless occasions. Each is detailed with vivid imagery and instructions and matched with a wine pairing to complement the flavors of the dish.

Wangler says, "We set out to make a beautiful, user-friendly book that would give people a taste of the way we think about wine country living. We've been delighted with the response to Season, and this award is a wonderful recognition of the hard work and care our team put into it."

Cenami adds, "We were honored to be nominated alongside chefs and writers we respect so much, and it means the world to us to be acknowledged by leading professional organizations like IACP and NCIBA."

In addition to the two honors from the IACP, Season also earned the Golden Poppy Book Award in the cooking category from the Northern California Independent Booksellers Association (NCIBA) earlier this year. The members of the NCIBA present the Golden Poppy Book Awards to recognize the most distinguished books published by Northern California writers and artists. The Golden Poppies are given in various categories for books published in the preceding year by an author residing in Northern California.

To purchase a copy of the cookbook, visit www.seasoncookbook.com.

About Season: A Year of Wine Country Food, Farming, Family & Friends

In Season, chefs Justin Wangler and Tracey Shepos Cenami and pastry chef Robert "Buttercup" Nieto share 100 of their favorite recipes for everything from special occasions to everyday meals. You'll find complete menus and ideas for seasonal celebrations—from a springtime garden party and a stress-free summer picnic to an autumn harvest celebration and a holiday finger-food feast—plus a year's supply of seasonal starters, salads, soups, sides, mains, and desserts. With tips on growing and sourcing produce from master culinary gardener Tucker "Farmer T" Taylor, and wine-pairing notes from master sommelier Michael Jordan, this is more than a cookbook. It's a kitchen companion you'll turn to each winter, spring, summer, and fall for inspiration. Learn more by visiting www.seasoncookbook.com.

