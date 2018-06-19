Season Four of Bounce's Hit Comedy In The Cut Set to Premiere Mon. July 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Coming off its highly-rated third season, In The Cut stars Dorien Wilson (The Parkers, Dream On) as Jay Weaver, an accomplished entrepreneur and barbershop owner who is kept on his toes by Cheryl, played by Kellita Smith (The Bernie Mac Show, The First Family), the co-owner of the beauty salon next door and his love interest-turned-fiancee. Ken Lawson (The Parkers) returns as Jay's thirty-something illegitimate son from a short-lived fling now in on the family business, as does John Marshall Jones (The Smart Guy) as fellow barber and pal Smitty. Among this season's storylines: Marriage planning, pressures of single life, love triangles, hilarious barbershop/beauty shop camaraderie and much more. Guest stars will include Dorion Renaud, Michael Jai White, Kyla Pratt, Emmanuel Hudson, Angie Stone, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Vanessa Simmons, Flex Alexander, Milan Christopher and more.

In 2017, the season three double-episode premiere of In The Cut ranked as Tuesday night's #1 sitcom vs. all ad-supported cable programming in its time period in Households, Persons 18-49, P25-54 and Total Viewers among Bounce's target audience of African Americans. This series was created by Bentley Kyle Evans and is produced by Evans and partner Trenten Gumbs, both of whom produce the Bounce TV hit original series Family Time.

In anticipation of season four of In The Cut, viewers can binge-watch seasons one through three on Brown Sugar. Brown Sugar is the popular subscription video-on-demand service from Bounce featuring the biggest collection of the baddest African-American movies of all-time and all of Bounce's original programming. Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage, and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports, and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 109 million homes across the United States and 97% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Visit BounceTV.com for more information. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

