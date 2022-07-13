Season Four of the Merck Manuals Medical Myths Podcast Available Now

First episodes of new season separate fact from fiction on topics including sleep and dreams, heat stroke, hair loss, mental health and more

KENILWORTH, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck Manuals, one of the world's most widely used medical resources since 1899, today announced the release of the fourth season of Merck Manuals Medical Myths Podcast. Season four sets the record straight on a new batch of common medical myths and misconceptions through revealing conversations with leading physicians in their respective fields. The Medical Myths Podcast published 23 episodes in its previous three seasons and will add six more episodes in season four. These new episodes address a number of topics that are top of mind for today's medical consumers, from how best to prevent heat stroke to myths about how to best get a good night's sleep. The podcast is the latest offering in support of the Manuals' ongoing commitment to make the best current medical information accessible globally and in relevant formats.

"Today's patients need access to trusted, reliable medical information more than ever," said Sandy Falk, MD, Merck Manuals Editor-in-Chief. "This new season of our podcast once again features some of the nation's top doctors talking through common questions and concerns and setting the record straight on topics that will help people make more informed medical choices."

Topics for the podcast were developed based on the most popular web searches for key medical topics, along with common questions physicians received when talking to patients.

Topics and physicians for season four include:

Heat stroke featuring Dr. Diane Birnbaumer , Emeritus Professor of Medicine in the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles and Senior Clinical Educator in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Sleep featuring Dr. Richard J. Schwab in the Division of Sleep Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania . Kidney Stones featuring Dr. Glenn Preminger , Professor of Urologic Surgery and Director of the Duke Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC . Hair Loss featuring Dr. Wendy S. Levinbook , Dermatology Associates in West Hartford, Connecticut. Mental Health featuring Michael B. First , MD, Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at Columbia University Dreams (Bonus Episode) featuring Dr. Richard J. Schwab in the Division of Sleep Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania .

"This podcast has become a key engagement tool for the Merck Manuals in its ongoing efforts to reach more medical consumers in the U.S. and around the world," said Melissa Adams, publisher of The Merck Manuals. "People are looking for real-world medical information and advice, and these episodes give world-renowned doctors a chance to share their expertise in a straightforward and actionable format. I'm really excited for this new season of topics and conversations."

The podcast is available on audio platforms such as iTunes and Spotify .

About The Merck Manuals and MSD Manuals

First published in 1899 as a small reference book for physicians and pharmacists, The Merck Manual grew in size and scope to become one of the world's most widely used comprehensive medical resources for professionals and consumers. As The Manual evolved, it continually expanded the reach and depth of its offerings to reflect the mission of providing the best medical information to a wide cross-section of users, including medical professionals and students, veterinarians and veterinary students, and consumers. In 2015, The Manuals kicked off Global Medical Knowledge 2020, a global initiative with the goal to make the best current medical information accessible by up to three billion professionals and patients around the world by 2020. The Manuals achieved that goal, and today its medical information is available in more than 241 countries and in 13 languages. It's continuing its ambitious mission through outreach, education and creating new reliable medical resources. For access to thousands of medical topics with images, videos and a constantly expanding set of resources, visit MerckManuals.com or MSDManuals.com and connect with us on social media: For Consumers in the U.S. and its territories: Twitter and Facebook. For Professionals in the U.S. and its territories: Twitter and Facebook

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Katie Miller

Braithwaite Communications

(215) 564-3200 ext. 114

[email protected]

SOURCE The Merck Manuals