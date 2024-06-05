Season Journals Launches the Ultimate Pregnancy Journal, Designed to Support Maternal Mental Health and Empower New Parents

The new keepsake Pregnancy Journal offers expectant parents a beautiful, comprehensive resource to document and support their journey from conception to birth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Season Journals , a leader in the art of guided journaling for mindfulness, mental health, and relationship building, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Pregnancy Journal . Designed to support and celebrate the significant chapter of life – the journey to parenthood – this journal provides a beautiful and practical way for expectant parents to capture and cherish every moment of pregnancy. The Pregnancy Journal by Season Journals serves parents by giving them a place to write the unabridged story of their pregnancy, from experiencing the joyful highs to the challenging lows, while offering support and resources for their mental well-being.

The Pregnancy Journal is made for couples and parenting partners, empowering all parents-to-be with guided prompts that help prepare for a new baby emotionally, logistically, and intentionally. Once complete, this comprehensive, heirloom-quality journal serves as a timeless keepsake detailing a transformational season.

This new journal offers health benefits gained through writing and reflecting during pregnancy including reduced stress, improved mood, increased self-awareness, and more positive processing of change as parents get each day closer to delivery.

Season Journals is a woman-owned business that creates modern keepsake journals for all of life's seasons. The Pregnancy Journal is the company's third product in its line of luxury Heirloom Collection journals, which also includes the Engagement Journal and Marriage Journal .

Through in-depth research and inclusive feedback from first-time parents and experienced parents alike, Season Journals gathered deep insights to create the Pregnancy Journal, offering useful tools and resources in self-discovery, documenting milestones and firsts, health decision considerations, tips for selecting a care team in preparation for birth, defining shifting relationship responsibilities, and weekly prompts to create a record of each unique moment. The Pregnancy Journal is essential for organizing thoughts, capturing moments, and finding encouragement along the path to parenthood.

"Each pregnancy is as unique as the babies we welcome into the world. We set out to create a journal for parents that serves as both a valuable resource and a beautiful keepsake to capture this important time," said Annette Furio , founder, CEO, and author of Season Journals. "We are thrilled to offer a one-of-a-kind product that empowers parents to deepen their relationship with themselves and their partners and take care of their mental well-being, all while preparing for their baby's birth. Our journals strike a balance between providing guidance and nostalgia in a sustainable product — journals that people want to keep for a lifetime and eventually share with their children."

The Pregnancy Journal is available now for purchase directly from Season Journals , on Amazon , and at select bookstores across the U.S. and Canada.

Gift shop and bookstore owners interested in carrying Season Journals can purchase as wholesale partners on Faire .

About Season Journals

Season Journals is a women-owned brand dedicated to creating modern keepsake journals for life's seasons. Our mission is to help people invest in their well-being, strengthen their relationships, and document their stories through journaling. We are committed to crafting beautiful products that serve both as invaluable resources and cherished keepsakes.

Our Heirloom Collection includes the Engagement Journal, Marriage Journal, and Pregnancy Journal — guided journals designed to help couples navigate, celebrate, and document life's special milestones. Our forthcoming Everyday Positivity Journal, the first in our Everyday Collection, will help individuals achieve a positive mindset through self-love, kindness, and gratitude.

For more information, visit seasonjournals.com and connect with Season Journals on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

