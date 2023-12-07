Season of Giving: South University Charitable Initiatives Benefit the Pittsburgh Community

South University

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

South Cares volunteers will donate toys for over 140 children and support local nonprofit Kitchen of Grace with a major donation.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South University, an independent private university with 11 campuses across the United States and online learning for students nationwide, is proud to announce another holiday season of charitable giving in the Pittsburgh area. Over 300 administrative staff and faculty members of South University's online programs will work together to host for the 10th year a community toy drive and coordinate a major donation to Kitchen of Grace.

South Cares volunteers donate toys to Pittsburgh children.
South Cares volunteers donate toys to Pittsburgh children.

South's community outreach work in Pittsburgh is steered by South Cares, an employee-driven team of dedicated volunteers committed to supporting Pittsburgh families. South Cares is responsible for organizing and hosting the annual Giving Tree Toy Drive, which helps to ensure that local families have gifts for their children for the holidays. This year's Giving Tree Toy Drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 am until 2 pm, at Cafe On The Corner, at 2700 Shadeland Ave. in Pittsburgh.

"South Cares has always stepped up and supported our community by directly impacting the needs of lower-income children and the nonprofits that serve them," said Valerie Arenth, Chair of South Cares. "We are thrilled to be able to help spread holiday joy year after year."

In addition to the toy drive, South Cares' leadership team will also donate a generator to Kitchen of Grace, a local nonprofit community hub and resource center that provides work programs for young people across the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood of Pittsburgh. This marks South Cares' second year of charitable giving to Kitchen of Grace. In 2022, South Cares leadership helped to upgrade the Kitchen of Grace software and computer systems. 

"Our partnership with South University has helped us serve more people and ensure that they have what they need, not just during the holiday season but year-round," said Lateresa Blackwell, head of Kitchen of Grace. "We are grateful for their ongoing support."

This year's Giving Tree Toy Drive at Cafe On The Corner is invitation-only. Media interested in attending or covering the event may contact Adrian Plaisance, South University public relations coordinator, via email at [email protected].

About South University's online programs
South University's online programs aim to provide educational opportunities for the academic, personal, and professional growth of adult learners. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2023 South University. All rights reserved.

Media Contact
Adrian Plaisance
[email protected]

SOURCE South University

