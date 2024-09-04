Season Two of Emmy® Award Nominated 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild' Premieres Oct. 5 on NBC

New season introduces stories of conservation hope about more than two dozen species across five countries, inspiring generations with insights from renowned experts and organizations

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emmy® nominated Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild returns for its highly anticipated second season, premiering Saturday, Oct. 5, on NBC. The series, presented by Mutual of Omaha in an exclusive partnership with Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), airs as part of the network's "The More You Know" educational and informational programming block. Building on the legacy of the original series and the success of its first season, which captivated more than 1.1 million viewers each week, Season Two will take viewers on a wild journey within the U.S. and beyond with awe-inspiring conservation stories.

Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant introduce viewers to a new array of fascinating endangered species in Season 2 of "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild," premiering October 5 on NBC

Exploring Conservation Stories from Land to Sea

Guided by Co-hosts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, each episode will shed light on the tireless efforts of trusted wildlife organizations and experts to safeguard endangered and threatened species. Viewers will get an up-close look at many exciting animals, such as Dr. Wynn-Grant's venture into a black bear's den to assist in the health check of a mother bear and her new baby cubs to ensure the longevity of their pack. On a dive into the depths of the Caribbean with many different types of sharks, Gros, a veteran wildlife expert, experiences a close encounter with these often-misunderstood predators. A journey into the rainforests of Panama leads the team to an unexpected rescue mission to protect adorable sloths which are crucial to their ecosystem.

"Our goal is to showcase uplifting conservation stories to educate and inspire viewers and generate awareness for the many incredible species and ecosystems that make up our world," said Jennifer Wulf, vice president, brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. "The decades-long legacy we've built with Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom is a way for us to highlight our brand purpose: protection of the human and wild kingdoms."

Combining Legacy and Today's Priorities in Award-Winning Content

"Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we've revitalized the original wildlife TV brand, bringing it back to broadcast television in a way that honors its rich traditions while ensuring that the series' mission remains relevant today," said Bryan Curb, HMPG EVP and general manager, education/information. "The show is resonating with audiences and earning industry recognition, including four Daytime Emmy® nominations and 15 Telly Awards."

In keeping with its mission of promoting conservation and reducing carbon footprints, the show's production team is in the process of receiving recognition from two accredited television-production organizations, the Environmental Media Association (EMA) and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) albert certification.

Reaching New Audiences: More Ways to Tune In

Guided by the effort to encourage conservation action and inspiration for broader audiences, alongside its Season Two premiere on NBC, Season One of the series will debut in Spanish on Telemundo under the title Mutual of Omaha's Reino Animal: Protegiendo la Naturaleza (times vary; check local listings). Those who would like a more detailed look at Season One stories with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Peter Gros and wildlife experts can also tune into "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom The Podcast," available everywhere podcasts are available.

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, featured as well on NBC.com, NBC VOD and Peacock, is part of HMPG's current program portfolio which comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. HMPG has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom

Since its network television premiere in 1963, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom has been one of the most loved and respected wildlife programs in television history. The Daytime Emmy® nominated Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, now airing weekends on NBC's "The More You Know" time block, celebrates stories of conservation success, including the great work of caring, compassionate experts and how they are making a positive impact on the Wild Kingdom. For more information about Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, visit wildkingdom.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses, and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit mutualofomaha.com.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC