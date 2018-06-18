Season Two of Food Quest to Premiere on A&E & FYI Beginning Thursday, June 28

Season two will explore everything from Chicago pizza to Shojin cuisine in Tokyo, the oldest spirits purveyor in London, the newest spin on vodka from San Francisco, sustainable swordfish in Florida, the Champagne region of France and rosé at Manhattan's best rooftop bars and more.

Food Quest is produced by WGST, Inc. Supervising producer from WGST, Inc. is Meredith Paige and Terri Ann Palumbo serves as senior writer. For more info on the show, please visit: https://www.fyi.tv/

MARIO LOPEZ – Co-host

One of television's most popular personalities, Mario Lopez's career has taken him from starring roles in Saved by the Bell and other series to his regular nightly hosting duties on Extra. Mario has also authored two cookbooks featuring his commitment to health and fitness. Food Quest is thrilled to have Mario Lopez as the new co-host for its second season.

KIM ALEXIS – Co-host

Kim Alexis first became known to fans around the globe as an international supermodel with record-setting magazine covers. She's also a broadcast fashion editor, spokesperson, author and advocate for health and well-being. Kim is excited for even more adventures in her second season as the co-host of Food Quest.

About A&E

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high quality, thought-provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it's the network's distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E always makes entertainment an art. The A&E website is located at aetv.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aetv and Facebook at facebook.com/AETV. For more press information and photography please visit us at press.aenetworks.com.

About FYI

For your inspiration, for your imagination or for your innovation, FYI™ takes a modern spin on traditional lifestyle genres by embracing an adventurous and personalized approach to peoples' taste, space, look, story and more. FYI covers a range of stories and experiences that reflect how people live their lives today, not defined by just one passion or interest. The FYI website is located at fyi.tv, Twitter at twitter.com/fyi and Facebook at facebook.com/fyi. For additional press information and photography, please visit press.aenetworks.com.

ABOUT WGST

WGST (Where Great Stories are Told) is an independent, full production and creative studio that works directly with television networks and brands to create exceptional content. We produce television and web content that delivers cinematic production values and storytelling, offering unique brand integration and storytelling.

