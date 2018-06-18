Season Two of Food Quest to Premiere on A&E & FYI Beginning Thursday, June 28

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Season two of Food Quest, starring co-hosts Mario Lopez and Kim Alexis, is set to premiere on Thursday, June 28 at 10pm ET/PT on FYI, then on Saturday, June 30 at 10am ET/PT on A&E. The show is part of the Home.Made. programming block on both networks— the hub of all things home improvement, inspiration, decoration and DIY.
Food Quest takes viewers around the globe with co-hosts Mario and Kim, on an adventure to find the most fascinating foods and unique wines and spirits the culinary world has to offer.
Season two will explore everything from Chicago pizza to Shojin cuisine in Tokyo, the oldest spirits purveyor in London, the newest spin on vodka from San Francisco, sustainable swordfish in Florida, the Champagne region of France and rosé at Manhattan's best rooftop bars and more.
Food Quest is produced by WGST, Inc. Supervising producer from WGST, Inc. is Meredith Paige and Terri Ann Palumbo serves as senior writer. For more info on the show, please visit: https://www.fyi.tv/
MARIO LOPEZ – Co-host
One of television's most popular personalities, Mario Lopez's career has taken him from starring roles in Saved by the Bell and other series to his regular nightly hosting duties on Extra. Mario has also authored two cookbooks featuring his commitment to health and fitness. Food Quest is thrilled to have Mario Lopez as the new co-host for its second season.
KIM ALEXIS – Co-host
Kim Alexis first became known to fans around the globe as an international supermodel with record-setting magazine covers. She's also a broadcast fashion editor, spokesperson, author and advocate for health and well-being. Kim is excited for even more adventures in her second season as the co-host of Food Quest.
About A&E
A&E leads the cultural conversation through high quality, thought-provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it's the network's distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E always makes entertainment an art. The A&E website is located at aetv.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aetv and Facebook at facebook.com/AETV. For more press information and photography please visit us at press.aenetworks.com.
About FYI
For your inspiration, for your imagination or for your innovation, FYI™ takes a modern spin on traditional lifestyle genres by embracing an adventurous and personalized approach to peoples' taste, space, look, story and more. FYI covers a range of stories and experiences that reflect how people live their lives today, not defined by just one passion or interest. The FYI website is located at fyi.tv, Twitter at twitter.com/fyi and Facebook at facebook.com/fyi. For additional press information and photography, please visit press.aenetworks.com.
ABOUT WGST
WGST (Where Great Stories are Told) is an independent, full production and creative studio that works directly with television networks and brands to create exceptional content. We produce television and web content that delivers cinematic production values and storytelling, offering unique brand integration and storytelling.
