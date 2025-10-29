SEASON TWO OF MEDICINE AND MIRACLES PODCAST, HOSTED BY MOLD ILLNESS EXPERT, DR. SCOTT MCMAHON, DIVES DEEPER INTO CONVERSATIONS ABOUT THE MYSTERY OF CIRS, CAUSED BY MOLD ILLNESS AND EXPOSURE

Now Streaming on YouTube, the MEDICINE AND MIRACLES Podcast Brings Conversations to Life With a Front-Row Seat to Every Discussion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Making health conversations accessible and empowering for everyone, Dr. Scott McMahon announces the season two return of the MEDICINE AND MIRACLES podcast during the month of October, which is recognized as Health Literacy Month. Health Literacy Month is an international observance where many health organizations work together to promote health literacy awareness.

Dr. Scott McMahon announces the season two return of the MEDICINE AND MIRACLES podcast, which gives viewers a face-to-face conversation, addressing the mystery of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS). (PRNewsfoto/Dr. Scott McMahon of Whole World Health Care)

Now streaming on YouTube, MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, which is hosted by Dr. McMahon, gives viewers a face-to-face conversation, addressing the mystery of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS). CIRS is triggered by mold illness and exposure, which debilitates the health of millions each year. The podcast offers audiences a front-row seat to every conversation, making the content more engaging, dynamic and shareable than ever before.

Dr. McMahon is a pediatrician and medical expert, specializing in the field of CIRS in kids and adults. He's considered one of the top CIRS pediatric experts across the country, and one of the top CIRS specialists in the world. Currently, he serves as the medical director of MoldCo, the first digital health platform dedicated to treating mold-related illness.

"I hope MEDICINE AND MIRACLES offer viewers and listeners some accessible, bite-sized information about CIRS; spark some 'aha moments' about their own health; and lead them down a road of healing and recovery," said Dr. McMahon. He wants to give people who may be dealing with a chronic health issue, a sense of hope because "miracles still happen every single day!" he added.

CIRS is a multisystem illness affecting many areas of the body. Every year, mold exposure affects the health of millions of Americans – kids, teens and adults -- with symptoms that include chronic fatigue and pain, watery eyes, headaches, respiratory issues, brain fog, irritability and sleep problems – just to name a few. Oftentimes, these symptoms can lead to patients being misdiagnosed for other disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, IBS, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis (MS), chronic regional pain syndrome and many other illnesses.

On MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, Dr. McMahon offers unfiltered stories about CIRS and mold illness. Plus, he integrates medical expertise with spiritual healing, which offers a unique look at health and recovery through a faith-based perspective. Each episode delves into inspiring stories, healing practices, and transformative journeys.

Speaking doctor to doctor, a highlight of season one was the guest appearance by world renowned physician and researcher, Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker, reflecting on his discovery of CIRS, its groundbreaking research and the evolution of the disease today. In season two, Dr. McMahon takes the show to the CIRSx 2025 Conference, and sits down with Dr. Dale Bredesen, an internationally-recognized expert in neurodegenerative diseases, discussing the groundbreaking advances in the fight against cognitive decline. They explore the root cause of Alzheimer's, the power of personalized treatment, and the real hope that exists for the prevention and reversal of the disease.

As healthcare conversations takes a center stage nationwide, season two of MEDICINE AND MIRACLES joins the dialogue with fresh perspectives. The podcast can be found on other digital platforms, including Spotify, Audible, iHeart Radio and Amazon Podcast.

STREAM ON YOUTUBE!

Subscribe to MEDICINE AND MIRACLES on YouTube for deeper insights, expert perspectives and fresh ideas for healthier living. Visit https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.ScottMcMahon.

LISTEN ON OTHER DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Now on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/2sVyiAXZUHO47vjd6P9p2L?si=ZTM3A9waRtiU8oIxonC9Gg





https://open.spotify.com/show/2sVyiAXZUHO47vjd6P9p2L?si=ZTM3A9waRtiU8oIxonC9Gg Now on Audible

https://www.audible.com/podcast/Medicine-and-Miracles-Podcast/B0DK29XRYV?eac_link=ZOHeK7GQjDkx&ref=web_search_eac_asin_2&eac_selected_type=asin&eac_selected=B0DK29XRYV&qid=YmckNlFmlS&eac_id=136-6175187-0518339_YmckNlFmlS&sr=1-2





https://www.audible.com/podcast/Medicine-and-Miracles-Podcast/B0DK29XRYV?eac_link=ZOHeK7GQjDkx&ref=web_search_eac_asin_2&eac_selected_type=asin&eac_selected=B0DK29XRYV&qid=YmckNlFmlS&eac_id=136-6175187-0518339_YmckNlFmlS&sr=1-2 Now on iHeartRadio:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1323-medicine-and-miracles-pod-227401401/





https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1323-medicine-and-miracles-pod-227401401/ Now on Amazon Podcasts:

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/d3ad93e6-f49f-405a-b694-19fda78dad63/medicine-and-miracles-podcast

For more information, visit MedicineAndMiracles.co

ABOUT SCOTT MCMAHON | pediatrician, medical expert and author

Dr. Scott McMahon is a pediatrician, author and medical expert, specializing in the field of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), in kids and adults. He received his medical degree from Creighton University and completed his pediatric residency at Duke University Medical Center. He has published over a dozen peer-reviewed papers on mold illness, and a recognized expert witness in mold-related court cases across the United States, Canada, Europe and the Bahamas.

Dr. McMahon currently resides in Roswell, New Mexico with his wife, Mary, and their eight children. He's also an ordained minister through Joan Hunter Ministries. For more about Dr. McMahon and the podcast, visit MedicineAndMiracles.co.

About MoldCo

MoldCo is the first clinician-led, digital health platform for told Toxicity. By combining expert care with cutting-edge lab testing, MoldCo makes recovery accessible for the millions suffering from the health consequences of toxic mold exposure, without the cost, confusion, or complexity of traditional clinics. Visit www.moldco.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dr. Scott McMahon