Season Two of Outdoor Channel's "Ranch America" Begins September 27

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover ranching in a new light in Outdoor Channel's hit original series, Ranch America, premiering season two on Friday, September 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The show features Calaveras County rancher, chef, and cowboy River Klass, who provides a fresh and contemporary perspective on the American West. With its unique perspective on ranching, cowboy culture, and the breathtaking landscapes of the American West, this season promises to be an enriching experience for viewers.

Ranch America is produced by Scott Leysath/Sporting Chef Productions of Folsom, California

Klass and Ranch America helps celebrate American horse and cattle ranches, the cowboy and cowgirl lifestyle, rodeo communities, and the remarkable and scenic canvas that serves as America's landscape. The host owns and operates two popular restaurants in Murphys, California, Grounds and Firewood. He also raises cattle and is a partner with Calaveras Cowgirl Beef.

Season two of Ranch America takes viewers on a journey across several states, including North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Texas, California, and Nevada. Highlights of the season include:

A Visit to a Highland Cow Ranch : Explore these distinctive cattle's unique characteristics and charm.





: Explore these distinctive cattle's unique characteristics and charm. The $1.5 Million Bull : Witness what it takes to raise and manage such a valuable asset.





: Witness what it takes to raise and manage such a valuable asset. Colorado Wagyu : Delve into the intricate process of raising premium Wagyu beef.





: Delve into the intricate process of raising premium Wagyu beef. Epic Bison Roundup : See (and hear!) the tradition of a bison roundup.





: See (and hear!) the tradition of a bison roundup. Inspiring Stories: Meet fascinating characters, such as a determined Aussie who left home at 12 years-old with dreams of becoming an American cowboy—and succeeded.

"Season two showcases the incredible dedication, hard work, and passion that goes into ranching. It's not just about the animals and the land, but also about the people who make this lifestyle extraordinary," says Klass. "I'm excited for viewers to see the amazing stories and landscapes that Ranch America has captured."

Part of the series experience also showcases why Klass and his family are raising cattle in Northern California. "When I see someone at the market looking at a chuck roast or ribeye, they are simply thinking about which cut they want to eat. Except they don't think about where that protein came from. Asparagus doesn't move. The farmer knows when and where it will come up and when to harvest it. The rancher has many more moving parts to deal with – and most of these ranchers work a day job. So, all this work is done at night or on the weekends and with the help of fellow friends," shared Klass.

Ranch America Season Two premieres Friday, September 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle and conservation, the independent cable network is a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group and provides a complete spectrum of riveting hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure entertainment.

