Seasonal Allergies, Asthma, and Your Gut Health

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If your seasonal allergy symptoms are ruining your day, consider looking into the relationship between your gut health and allergic reactions to your environment. A growing body of scientific evidence links improving your gut microbiome (the trillions of microbes that live in your intestinal tract) to getting fewer allergic symptoms, including allergy related asthma. Prebiotin® Prebiotic Fiber can support this effort.

An emerging therapeutic approach to better health, including allergy and asthma control, is to increase fiber intake, especially prebiotic fiber, which science has shown helps increase beneficial bacteria in the gut.

"When a prebiotic fiber like Prebiotin reaches the colon and is fermented, numerous studies have shown it specifically nourishes the butyrate-producing bacteria in the gut," says Greg Cooper, Prebiotin Director of Product and Business Development.

"Butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA), is associated with reduced disease risk and a wide variety of health benefits, including a decrease in allergic symptoms."

Adults with allergies have a different gut microbiome than those without allergies, according to a study of 1,879 adults released by the National Institutes of Health . This study found that a lack of diversity in the gut microbiota was associated with all types of allergies, especially seasonal and/or nut allergies.

In a 2018 study with 792,130 children, researchers found that if children are exposed to antibiotics and medications like acid blockers even in the first 6 months of life, their risk for developing allergic disease and asthma increases significantly. These medications are known to make the gut microbiota less diverse.

These findings are significant because 50 million of us suffer from allergies each year. Seasonal allergies are the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S., with an annual cost in excess of $18 billion. Hay fever alone affects 7.8% of the adult population in the United States, according to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology . Additionally, 9% of children reported hay fever symptoms in the past 12 months.

For some adults or children, an allergy to pollen or pet dander, for example, may trigger more severe symptoms that affect the lungs and make it harder to breathe. These symptoms are often a sign of allergic asthma. Of the 26 million people who have asthma, about 60% have allergic asthma.

While these numbers are already significant, more are affected each year. One factor is climate change. Scientists are documenting that as temperatures rise, the pollen allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year. In a March 2019 article in The Lancet Planetary Health, the authors note that the ongoing increase in temperature extremes might already be contributing to a longer pollen season across the northern hemisphere.

And with an aging population, more people develop allergies and asthma as they reach their 60s and 70s, even if they've never had allergies before. According Harvard Men's Health Watch newsletter, we may become more sensitive to allergens as we age.

"Many of us already suffer from seasonal allergies and asthma. With climate change and an aging population, even more of us will develop symptoms," says Prebiotin CEO, Ron Walborn Jr. For more information about allergies, asthma, and the microbiome, please review our blog, Seasonal Allergies, Asthma, and Your Gut Health.

"Now that we understand that people with allergies and asthma have a different mix of gut bacteria, we are pleased to note that research supports the positive health impact of a prebiotic fiber like Prebiotin. Adding Prebiotin to a fiber-rich diet and healthy lifestyle may be a simple step in helping all of us enjoy the outdoors again."

