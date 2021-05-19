Seasonal Allergies Could Cost Americans $16,000 Over Their Lifetimes According to a Survey by ValuePenguin.com

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, allergy sufferers have had a tough go of it. From many confusing their allergies with potential covid-19 symptoms and others experiencing worse allergies than normal this past year, things only seem to be getting more complicated.

A recent survey by ValuePenguin noted that not only do 68% of Americans or someone they know suffer from allergies, but many will spend $16,000 on managing those seasonal allergies over a lifetime.

Key findings:

Seasonal allergies are common. 68% of Americans say they, or someone in their household, suffer from seasonal allergies — including 49% who have seasonal allergies themselves.

68% of Americans say they, or someone in their household, suffer from seasonal allergies — including 49% who have seasonal allergies themselves. Nearly half with seasonal allergies confused their symptoms during the coronavirus pandemic . The reason 47% stated this could be due in part to worsening symptoms, as more than a third (36%) say their seasonal allergies have been worse than normal.

. The reason 47% stated this could be due in part to worsening symptoms, as more than a third (36%) say their seasonal allergies have been worse than normal. Seasonal allergies cost consumers $266 a year, on average, or more than $16,000 over a lifetime . Gen Zers ($390) and millennials ($353) with seasonal allergies spend the most, on average, while baby boomers ($143) spend the least.

. Gen Zers and millennials with seasonal allergies spend the most, on average, while baby boomers spend the least. Health insurance doesn't always cover allergy treatments, but health savings accounts (HSAs) can help . Of those with seasonal allergies, 36% say their insurance hasn't always covered allergy-related expenses. However, 44% of consumers didn't know allergy medicine is an eligible expense for HSAs.

. Of those with seasonal allergies, 36% say their insurance hasn't always covered allergy-related expenses. However, 44% of consumers didn't know allergy medicine is an eligible expense for HSAs. Consumers want action on reducing air pollution, especially those with seasonal allergies. 61% of those with seasonal allergies would definitely support legislation, compared with 52% who don't have allergies.

