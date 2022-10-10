Seasonal Chocolates Market Size to Grow by USD 7.07 Bn, AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd and Divine Chocolate Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The seasonal chocolates market size is expected to grow by USD 7.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Manufacturers are offering seasonal chocolates dedicated to holidays and festivals, which is driving the seasonal chocolates market growth. However, factors such as product recalls may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seasonal Chocolates Market 2022-2026

Seasonal Chocolates Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Dark Seasonal Chocolate



White And Milk Seasonal Chocolate

Type

Filled Seasonal Chocolates



Unfilled Seasonal Chocolates

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Seasonal Chocolates Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The dark seasonal chocolate segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Major vendors are increasing dark chocolate offerings in their portfolios owing to the rising preference for these chocolates by health-conscious consumers. Moreover, the popularity of dark chocolates is high in major markets such as Germany, the US, the UK, and Belgium. Thus, the rise in demand for dark seasonal chocolates is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

Seasonal Chocolates Market 2022-2026: Key Market Participants Analysis

AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Anna Bananas Homemade Goodness, Champlain Chocolate Co., Confections For Any Occasion, Divine Chocolate Ltd., Ferrero International, Gayle's Chocolates, Gilbert Chocolates Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt, and Sprungli AG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Phillips Candy House Inc., Plamil Foods Ltd, Purdys Chocolatierr, Sconza Chocolates, The Hershey Co., Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, Astor Chocolate Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd - The manufacturers pushing seasonal chocolates dedicated to holidays and festivals are notably driving the seasonal chocolates market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.

The manufacturers pushing seasonal chocolates dedicated to holidays and festivals are notably driving the seasonal chocolates market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth. Divine Chocolate Ltd. - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Lindt Coconut Sticks, Lindt Choco Fruits, and Lindt Squares Dark Orange.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Lindt Coconut Sticks, Lindt Choco Fruits, and Lindt Squares Dark Orange. Chocoladefabriken Lindt - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and Sweetest Day.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and Sweetest Day. Mondelez International Inc. - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Dove Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch, and White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Dove Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch, and White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs. Nestle SA - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Lacta chocolate eggs, Cadbury Creme Egg, and Marabou Premium eggs.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Lacta chocolate eggs, Cadbury Creme Egg, and Marabou Premium eggs. Phillips Candy House Inc. - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Smarties Little Choc Chick, Milkybar Mini Egg Bag, and Quality Street Tin.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Smarties Little Choc Chick, Milkybar Mini Egg Bag, and Quality Street Tin. Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs, Kit Kat Bunny Ears, and Hershey's Kisses Sugar Cookie White Creme Candy.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs, Kit Kat Bunny Ears, and Hershey's Kisses Sugar Cookie White Creme Candy. Astor Chocolate Inc. - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Milk Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberries, and Dark Chocolate.

Seasonal Chocolates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.62 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Anna Bananas Homemade Goodness, Champlain Chocolate Co., Confections For Any Occasion, Divine Chocolate Ltd., Ferrero International, Gayle's Chocolates, Gilbert Chocolates Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Phillips Candy House Inc., Plamil Foods Ltd, Purdys Chocolatier, Sconza Chocolates, The Hershey Co., Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, and Astor Chocolate Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

