Seasonal chocolates market to grow by USD 9,005.63 million from 2022 to 2027; Personalized seasonal chocolates to be a market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seasonal chocolates market size is set to grow by USD 9,005.63 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.99%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Product, Type, and Geography. The dark seasonal chocolate segment will be significant during the forecast period. Major vendors increase dark chocolate offerings in their portfolios owing to the rising preference for these chocolates by health-conscious consumers. Some of the popular offerings include seasonal dark chocolates with mint, wasabi, and whole grapes flavor, soaked and surrounded by rum, enhanced with naturally sweet strawberry pieces and passionfruit/lychee. Hence, the demand for dark seasonal chocolate is expected to increase in the next five years and will contribute significantly to the overall global seasonal chocolates market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Dark Seasonal Chocolate



White And Milk Seasonal Chocolate

Type

Filled Seasonal Chocolates



Unfilled Seasonal Chocolates

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the seasonal chocolates market include AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd., Blue Frog Chocolates, Cemoi, Champlain Chocolate Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Ferrero International S.A., Gayles Chocolates, Gilbert Chocolates Inc., Hotel Chocolat Group plc, Lotte Corp., Marks and Spencer Plc, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Phillips Candy, Purdys Chocolatier, Savencia SA, The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding AS. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the seasonal chocolates market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd. - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as dark chocolate pastilles, dark peppermint pastilles, and dark chocolate midi frog.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as dark chocolate pastilles, dark peppermint pastilles, and dark chocolate midi frog. Blue Frog Chocolates - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as icy hot chocolate, peanut butter melt, and solid chocolate frogs.

The company offers seasonal chocolates such as icy hot chocolate, peanut butter melt, and solid chocolate frogs. Cemoi - The company offers seasonal chocolates such as Cemoi Pro, and Maison Cemoi.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The manufacturers pushing seasonal chocolates dedicated to holidays and festivals drive the growth of the seasonal chocolates market. Market players are capitalizing on holiday consumerism for special day celebrations because the popularity of seasonal chocolates is increasing at a fast pace. In Japan, White Day was created when men were encouraged to buy white chocolate for women.

For instance, players like Lindt and Sprungli, and Champlain Chocolate Co. are selling seasonal chocolates specifically designed for special days like Mother's Day and Father's Day. Hence, such factors boost the dark seasonal chocolates market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Personalized seasonal chocolates are an emerging seasonal chocolates market trend. Consumers usually opt for these personalized seasonal chocolates to add a creative touch to their gifts to make their loved ones feel special. Moreover, festivals (like Easter, Valentine's Day, and Diwali) and special days (like Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Thanksgiving) are occasions when people want to gift their loved ones.

Resultantly, players like Rebell Wrap, Beau-coup Favors, BabyGrams, Chocablock Chocolates, and My M and M's offer personalized seasonal chocolates. Hence, such trends fuel the dark seasonal chocolates market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Product recalls challenges the seasonal chocolates market growth. Generally, products are recalled if they have the potential to cause health hazards, contain contaminants, contain allergens not mentioned on labels, and others.

These incidences hamper market growth by tainting a company's reputation, lowering consumer trust and loyalty, and causing financial and operational burdens on the company. Hence, challenges like product recall impede the dark seasonal chocolates market growth during the forecast period.

Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist seasonal chocolates market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the seasonal chocolates market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seasonal chocolates market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seasonal chocolates market vendors

Seasonal Chocolates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,005.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.29 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd., Blue Frog Chocolates, Cemoi, Champlain Chocolate Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Ferrero International S.A., Gayles Chocolates, Gilbert Chocolates Inc., Hotel Chocolat Group plc, Lotte Corp., Marks and Spencer Plc, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Phillips Candy, Purdys Chocolatier, Savencia SA, The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

