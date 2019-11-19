Seasonal Cocktails Debut At Top Of The Strand, New York's Famous Rooftop Bar

Limited-time creations include the Gin-Gin Royale and the Primo Manhattan, both handcrafted using the sous vide mixology process (the French "under vacuum" cooking tradition). Each cocktail is the result of unrelenting patience and precision that results in an artful combination of flavors, highlighting sweet and bitter seasonal notes.

Top of the Strand's holiday ambience comes not only from the spectacular lights of the nearby Empire State Building, but also from its unique cocktails. The Gin-Gin Royale provides a light green tint created by the dry Oxley Gin infused with mint and lemon. The Primo Manhattan's signature warm red color is from the expert blending of Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez rum and fresh raspberries.

A special, not-on-the-menu cocktail is perfect for wintery nights. The New York Sueño includes hand-crafted, sous vide Creamsicle (made with CIROC French Vanilla vodka, sugar and orange zest) with added orange juice, half and half, French vanilla creamer and bitters. PLEASE NOTE: The New York Sueño is not on the menu and must be asked for discretely.

Top of the Strand's Sous Vide Cocktail Collection was recently recognized with a VIBE award, given by the nation's top beverage executives. The awards recognize top performers in the beverage industry for the creation, training, execution, management and on-going positive results of unique and distinctive beverage programs.

