Seasonal Flu Vaccinations Now Available at Giant Food Pharmacies

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today that flu shots are once again available at all of its in-store pharmacies for both adults and children*. The vaccinations will be administered by Giant's dedicated and certified in-store pharmacists, require no appointment and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

"As the flu season quickly approaches, Giant welcomes everyone to come speak to one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists about flu shots and how to stay healthy this flu season," said Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food Director of Pharmacy Operations. "It's never too early to be taking preventative measures to stay healthy, and we are happy to offer the flu shot as well as tetanus, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations."

Giant wants to ensure that all customers stay healthy throughout the flu season and have made getting your vaccination exceptionally easy. No appointment is needed and insurance companies, including Medicare, are billed directly, often at $0 copays. Standard flu shots are available, including "quad" and high dose vaccines. Pharmacists can advise on appropriate dosing based on age. Additionally, customers who get their vaccination at a Giant in-store pharmacy, will receive a free coupon book with more than $28 in savings for various items and services at Giant.

As part of Giant's ongoing effort to support the wellbeing of customers, all customers receiving their flu shots will be offered complimentary vaccination reviews. These short questionnaires, facilitated by certified in-store pharmacists, are designed to determine if you are missing any recommended vaccinations.

For more information, or to schedule an onsite flu clinic for your office, please call 800-950-4678. To find the Giant pharmacy nearest to you, please visit www.giantfood.com.

*Age restrictions on flu shots apply per state. Ask your pharmacist for details.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

