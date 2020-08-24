Seasonal Flu Vaccinations Now Available at Giant Food Pharmacies

LANDOVER, Md., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announced today that flu shots are once again available at all of its in-store pharmacies for both adults and children*. The vaccinations will be administered by Giant's dedicated and certified in-store pharmacists, require no appointment and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

"COVID-19 has presented challenges that we have not encountered before, and medical professionals around the world advise that getting the annual your flu shot is of vital importance to your health and wellness during this global pandemic," said Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food Director of Pharmacy Operations. "Giant welcomes everyone to come speak to one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists about flu shots and other adult immunizations, because it is never too early to take preventative measures to stay healthy, and we are happy to offer the flu shot as well as tetanus, pneumonia, shingles and many more vaccinations."

Giant wants to ensure that all customers stay healthy throughout the flu season and have made getting your vaccination simple and easy. No appointment is needed and insurance companies, including Medicare, are billed directly, often at $0 copays. Standard flu shots as well as the high dose flu vaccine for customers over the age of 64 are available. Pharmacists can recommend and administer the appropriate immunizations based on specific patient needs.

As part of Giant's ongoing effort to support the wellbeing of customers, all customers receiving their flu shots will be offered complimentary vaccination reviews. These short questionnaires, facilitated by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists, are designed to determine if you are missing any recommended vaccinations.

For more information, or to schedule an onsite flu clinic for your office, please call 800-950-4678. To find the Giant pharmacy nearest to you, please visit www.giantfood.com.

*Age restrictions on flu shots apply per state. Ask your pharmacist for details.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 155 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

SOURCE Giant Food

