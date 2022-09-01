Seasonal Flu Vaccinations Now Available at Giant Food Pharmacies as DMV Preps for Back-to-School Season

Immunizations available for adults and children with no appointment needed

Partnership with Hope for Henry Foundation offers extra support for children with needle phobia

LANDOVER, Md. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that seasonal flu vaccinations are once again available at all 153 in-store pharmacies for both adults and children*. The vaccinations are administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists, require no appointment, and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

New this year, Giant has partnered with the Hope for Henry Foundation, experts in improving pediatric patient experiences, to address vaccination hesitancy due to needle phobia with a new Super Rewards for Vaccinations program. With clear, simple explanations of each step of the vaccination process and stickers to mark their progress, the program helps curb the fears children often feel when getting immunized.

Customers can find the Super Rewards 'game boards' at Giant pharmacies by asking the pharmacy team. Giant is also currently administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for children 3 years of age and older at select pharmacies.

"We are proud that our community prioritizes their health and Giant Pharmacy is continuing to find the most efficient ways to offer vaccines to both adults and children so they can head into the busy back-to-school season well prepared," said Paul Zvaleny, Giant Food Director of Pharmacy Operations. "Through our partnership with the Hope for Henry Foundation and the ability to travel to immunization clinics, our specially trained and dedicated pharmacists go above and beyond to make any vaccination process as smooth as possible."

"Hope for Henry is thrilled to partner with Giant Pharmacy to bring our Super Rewards for Vaccinations program to more kids and their families," said Laurie Strongin, CEO, Hope for Henry Foundation. "Making the vaccination process simpler and more enjoyable for both the child and guardian reduces fear and anxiety, improves vaccination rates, and protects our children."

To help customers stay healthy throughout the flu season, Giant has made getting vaccinations simple and easy with no appointment needed. Insurance companies, including Medicare, are billed directly, often at $0 copays. The flu vaccines offered this season will cover four strains of the flu virus and Giant will again offer high-dose flu vaccines for adults aged 65 and older. Pharmacists can recommend and administer the appropriate immunizations based on specific patient needs and all customers receiving flu shots will be offered a complimentary short questionnaire designed to identify any missing vaccinations.

Giant is also bringing back its signature Airstream this season for mobile immunization clinics at locations throughout the region to provide as many individuals and families as possible the opportunity to receive the recommended flu and other necessary vaccines.

For more information, or to schedule an on-site flu clinic or event with Giant Pharmacy's Airstream, please call 804-346-6337 or email [email protected]. To find a local Giant pharmacy, please visit giantfood.com/store-locator and to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.giantfood.com/pages/covid-info.

*Age restrictions on flu shots apply per state. Ask your pharmacist for details.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 160 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

