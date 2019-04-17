Seasonal Rental Market Fuels Building Boom at Deep Creek Lake

"Just take a ride up the mountain, and you'll see dozens of homes under construction," says Steve Wolford, Sales Manager at Deep Creek Mountain Land. Many are built with family vacations in mind, while others are built to accommodate lucrative vacation rentals. Deep Creek Mountain Land Company works very closely with customers to help them identify, purchase and finance the perfect property for their Deep Creek home. The new property owners then turn directly to the local builders – who can build everything from custom stick built homes to log home packages to modular and manufactured homes.

When it comes to renting out vacation homes, Deep Creek offers many choices of property managers. The occupancy rate depends on several factors, including time of year, location and quality of the home, and of course, number of bedrooms. Leigh Miller of Railey Vacations says that all indications point to yet another year of rental growth at Deep Creek. "This location is an easy getaway for DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh – these metro areas provide a high visitor/vacation count – and have fueled both a strong new construction market and subsequently rental market."

