Seasonal Savings: Ameren Shares Holiday-Efficiency Tips that Can Cut Up to $70 From Your Winter Bill

Simple steps and instant savings help Missourians manage winter energy costs

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri is reminding customers this holiday season that a few simple efficiency steps can help keep celebrations bright while saving a typical household up to $70 on seasonal energy costs (depending on home size, equipment and how families use energy).

As families light front porch displays and gear up for holiday cooking marathons, Ameren Missouri urges customers to choose efficient products and set up safely:

ENERGY STAR® certified LED light strings use up to 75% less energy than incandescent strands and can save a typical household more than $30 in a single holiday season while also reducing fire risk.

Using timers or smart plugs so lights run only from dusk through peak evening hours can trim about $5 from seasonal lighting costs.

Turning the thermostat down a few degrees when cooking or hosting can save an additional $5 to $10 on heating in an all-electric home. Ameren Missouri customers can also purchase smart thermostats available for as low as $1 at AmerenMissouriMarketplace.com.



"Simple adjustments during the holidays can add up to real savings," said Tony Lozano, director of efficiency and demand response at Ameren Missouri. "And you can use this same approach all year long, because there are always small ways to adjust and save on your energy bills."

Here are five more ways to minimize energy use while keeping the holidays merry and bright:

Scale outdoor décor appropriately. Plug decorations into a GFCI outlet with a weatherproof in-use cover, keep connections off the ground and shut off inflatables when idle. For a standard inflatable, that simple step alone can save between $10 and $15 in electricity over the season, depending on its size and how long it runs each day. Batch your baking. Cook dishes back-to-back, so a warm oven does double duty and use the oven light instead of opening the door. These habits help your oven use energy more efficiently and can avoid several kilowatt-hours of use, adding up to a little extra savings over the course of the holidays. Keep the tree safe. Keep the tree clear of supply and return vents, radiators and fireplaces so air circulates, the tree stays hydrated and heat isn't wasted. It's a small adjustment that can prevent wasted heat and save a few extra dollars on winter energy bills. Cool and store food efficiently. Let hot dishes rest in shallow containers before refrigerating, so your fridge doesn't work overtime, reducing its energy use and helping keep a bit more money in your pocket by season's end. Prep for travel. Before heading out of town, set your water heater to "vacation," lower the thermostat while you're away, unplug nonessential electronics and indoor décor and close curtains. Taken together, these steps can trim roughly $4 to $6 from energy costs during a typical five-day holiday trip, with additional savings for longer stays.

Learn more about ways to save and stay safe at Ameren.com/Missouri.

