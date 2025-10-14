Seasonal, Sweet, and Spellbinding: Duck Donuts® Spooky Dozen Returns

The Limited-Time Spooky Box Features Buttercream, Dirt & Worms, and Boo-tacular Packaging

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order® donuts, has conjured an exciting new iteration of the popular Spooky Dozen. This spellbindingly delicious dozen has resurrected a tantalizing topping, a chewy gummy worm. Joining the spooky fun is a sweet swirl of enchanting buttercream that will bewitch guests' taste buds.

Duck Donuts Spooky Dozen

Limited-edition packaging is back for its second year, and it is sure to work its magic on every ghoul and goblin. It will feature the brand's beloved mascot, Ollie, dressed as a witch, complete with a cauldron bubbling over with spooky details. Perfect for boo crew movie marathons or spooktacular seasonal celebrations, this box is only available with the purchase of the Spooky Dozen, while supplies last.

Available through Nov. 2, the Spooky Dozen and Spooky Half Dozen feature warm and fresh Halloween-inspired combinations to summon your sweet tooth such as:

Dirt & Worms : Chocolate icing with OREO ® cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm

: Chocolate icing with OREO cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm Halloween Haunting : Vanilla icing with Halloween sprinkles and buttercream

: Vanilla icing with Halloween sprinkles and buttercream Werewolf : Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle Graveyard: Vanilla icing with OREO® cookie pieces and marshmallow drizzle

Guests can also experience a frightfully fun shiver when they order the seasonal Dirt & Worms Milkshake. This chocolate milkshake is blended with blended OREO® cookie pieces inside and topped with whipped cream more OREO® cookie pieces, and a gummy worm.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and offers online ordering. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.

ABOUT DUCK DONUTS

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. The company began franchising in 2013 and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 145 locally owned and operated shops across 27 states and international locations in Bahamas, Curacao, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.

