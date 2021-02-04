Seasoned adds Kelli Valade, Black Box Intelligence™ CEO and former President of Chili's Grill & Bar, to Board of Directors
Rapidly growing hiring and networking platform continues to expand with the addition of Valade, who brings more than two decades of experience and relationships across the industry.
Feb 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned announced today that Kelli Valade, a senior restaurant industry leader and President and CEO of Black Box Intelligence, will join their Board of Directors. Valade has more than two decades of experience in senior management roles in the restaurant industry. Before Black Box Intelligence, Valade served in a variety of senior management roles at Brinker International over her 22-year career at the company, including most recently as President of the Brinker brand Chili's Grill & Bar.
"I couldn't be more excited to join Seasoned as they continue their rapid growth in Dallas and beyond," said Valade. "I've watched firsthand as they've effectively navigated COVID-19, helping workers get jobs more quickly and providing businesses a fast, frictionless, and more effective tool to bring in employees at a time when hiring is changing rapidly. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate that innovation and growth."
Valade will provide guidance and support across the Seasoned platform, with a specific focus on growing Seasoned's employee community, expanding restaurant partnerships and driving the business' diversity and equity initiatives.
"Kelli is exactly the kind of leader Seasoned wants to partner with," said Ware Sykes, CEO of Seasoned. "She has the industry knowledge and insight to help us both refine and enhance our product but also connections across the restaurant world that can help dramatically accelerate Seasoned's growth. We're thrilled to have her on our team."
Seasoned recently launched their full suite of products in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, with hundreds of restaurants and thousands of jobs available on Seasoned, and tens of thousands of job seekers using Seasoned's industry-specific social network and hiring platform. Seasoned's tools provide a quick, easy to use platform for restaurants to source applicants, schedule interviews and hire people in as little as 24 hours. In addition, Seasoned provides a community for industry employees to review openings, schedule interviews themselves, and connect with their peers for advice and guidance.
About Seasoned
Seasoned seamlessly connects people in the restaurant industry with each other and with well-paying jobs, while giving businesses a frictionless tool to quickly hire people. Seasoned's platform provides a community for people to connect with their peers and build a deeper network in their industry. At the same time, Seasoned helps restaurant owners hire people more quickly, reduces costs for businesses, and allows them to focus more on enhancing their operations. Ultimately, Seasoned's tools will help hourly workers across industries become more financially secure, happier at work, and more connected to their industry.
