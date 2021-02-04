Seasoned adds Kelli Valade, Black Box Intelligence™ CEO and former President of Chili's Grill & Bar, to Board of Directors

"I couldn't be more excited to join Seasoned as they continue their rapid growth in Dallas and beyond," said Valade. Tweet this

Valade will provide guidance and support across the Seasoned platform, with a specific focus on growing Seasoned's employee community, expanding restaurant partnerships and driving the business' diversity and equity initiatives.

"Kelli is exactly the kind of leader Seasoned wants to partner with," said Ware Sykes, CEO of Seasoned. "She has the industry knowledge and insight to help us both refine and enhance our product but also connections across the restaurant world that can help dramatically accelerate Seasoned's growth. We're thrilled to have her on our team."

Seasoned recently launched their full suite of products in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, with hundreds of restaurants and thousands of jobs available on Seasoned, and tens of thousands of job seekers using Seasoned's industry-specific social network and hiring platform. Seasoned's tools provide a quick, easy to use platform for restaurants to source applicants, schedule interviews and hire people in as little as 24 hours. In addition, Seasoned provides a community for industry employees to review openings, schedule interviews themselves, and connect with their peers for advice and guidance.

About Seasoned

Seasoned seamlessly connects people in the restaurant industry with each other and with well-paying jobs, while giving businesses a frictionless tool to quickly hire people. Seasoned's platform provides a community for people to connect with their peers and build a deeper network in their industry. At the same time, Seasoned helps restaurant owners hire people more quickly, reduces costs for businesses, and allows them to focus more on enhancing their operations. Ultimately, Seasoned's tools will help hourly workers across industries become more financially secure, happier at work, and more connected to their industry.

Contact

Frank Thomas

[email protected]

SOURCE Seasoned

Related Links

https://www.seasoned.co

