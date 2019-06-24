Seasoned Author Reveals the Day He was Shot on His Motorcycle

Barron Smith

Jun 24, 2019, 08:53 ET

ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S.O.S. Ent. is proud to offer the latest work from Barron Smith, From Getting Shot to Taking Shots is available everywhere books are sold.

From Getting Shots to Taking Shots is a Testament focused on the day Barron Smith was shot by a stray bullet.

On Saturday, July 1, 2017 at approximately 7:19 pm, in St. Louis, Mo., Barron Smith was shot in the leg while riding his motorcycle. His wife and he had just finished a date night at Fast Eddies and were on highway 367 headed home. He has since recovered from his injury, but that day changed his life forever.

All of a sudden I felt myself falling as everything went BLACK. MAN DOWN!

Barron Smith is an Author, Poet, Screenwriter and Filmmaker from St. Louis, Mo. He is a graduate from Lindenwood University with a Bachelor and Master degree in Communication. While serving five years in the U.S. Navy, Barron started writing about his time aboard ship. "Sometimes I used to write just to ease the pain from being out to sea." Soon, those weekly entries became poetic masterpieces! Barron is the author of 14 Books (2 poetry books, 5 non-fiction books and 7 novels.

Contact:
Jesse Howes of JHowes Management
314-374-5565
216920@email4pr.com
barronsmth.net

SOURCE Barron Smith

