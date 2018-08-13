Seasoned BPO Leader Richard Bledsoe Joins C3 as Chief Revenue Officer

"We are excited to welcome Richard Bledsoe to our Executive Team," said Sudhir Agarwal, Chief Experience Leader and CEO of C3. "With three decades of experience, Richard is a highly accomplished and proven industry leader. We look forward to his contributions towards C3's continued disruption of the BPO industry globally," added Agarwal.

Bledsoe brings more than 30 years of leadership experience with an extensive BPO background. Prior to C3, Mr. Bledsoe was the SVP Sales & Marketing for VXI. Previously, he was TTEC's EVP for Global Markets, where he led an international team with responsibility for sales growth, opening new markets and operations across the globe with more than 20,000 employees.

In addition, Mr. Bledsoe served as the Chief Operating Officer for PeopleSupport, Senior Vice President for SOURCECORP (now SourceHOV), Vice President of International Operations at Affiliated Computer Services (now Conduent) and President of Alamo Europe. His career has covered functional area responsibility for sales, marketing, technology, operations, facilities, business development and process re-engineering.

"I am impressed with the unique and refreshing approach that C3 is taking to drive meaningful experiences for clients and customers," said Bledsoe. "I am very excited to be part of C3's dynamic and innovative team and look forward to being an integral part of the Company's accelerated growth strategy."

About C3|CustomerContactChannels



C3|Customer Contact Channels, Inc. (C3), is owned and backed by Everise. With US headquarters in Florida, C3 is a leading international provider of outsourced customer relationship management solutions and meets growing customer demands by providing omni-channel customer service experiences around the world, creating loyal FANS and returning significant ROI for clients. C3 goes beyond traditional customer service, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase the range and scope of services for clients and disrupting the global BPO industry. With over 10,000 employees worldwide, C3 provides multilingual omnichannel support to clients. For every client, customer, and employee experience, C3 maintains one simple goal, "We'll make a FAN out of you." For more information, visit www.c3connect.com

