Seasoned CX Veteran Sandy Ellis Joins Activus Connect as Chief Revenue Officer

As a seasoned global CX executive, Sandy has an unmatched talent for discovering a business's underlying challenges and strategically designing innovative solutions. Sandy strengthens interactions between customers, employees, and brands, delivering significant value to business relationships.

"Sandy has an incredible ability to align a company's strategic and cultural approach to business, which we know will help Activus Connect to expand our business rapidly," said Felix Serrano, CEO at Activus Connect. "As we continue to serve important brands doing important work, Sandy's depth of experience and talent is what is needed to take the company to the next level."

During her more than 25 years of service industry experience, Sandy was instrumental in building and scaling products and services from early stages to IPO. Sandy helped to evolve CX strategies within the financial, insurance, utilities, travel, logistics, internet technology, consumer electronics, media, and mobile industry verticals in her previous leadership roles. By creating and implementing tailored solutions, the brands she supported realized significant savings while improving the customer journey.

"Sandy's arrival will enable Activus Connect to find new industry touchpoints and accelerate our growth in new markets," said Minerva Serrano, the company's President and CFO. "Her proven ability to elevate experiences and deepen relationships across industries is a great asset for our evolving sales and executive leadership needs."

"I am thrilled to join the team of industry leaders at Activus Connect to further build and scale the important contributions being made by this brand while fiercely protecting the Activus Connect high-quality experiences that the company was founded on," said Sandy.

Sandy lives with her husband John on their farm in Berthoud, Colorado, where they enjoy frequent visits with their adult children, Cory, Chad, and Caisey. Sandy enjoys hiking, fishing, gardening, and hosting gatherings on the farm when not traveling and exploring with family and friends.

Sandy earned her MBA from Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Management.

About Activus Connect

Activus Connect is a premium provider of customer experience outsourcing solutions, operating across North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company has evolved the traditional approach to BPO and contact center services by leveraging its SmartVirtual™ platform in an exclusive work-at-home setting. Operating across all verticals, Activus provides multilingual, multichannel, voice, and non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation, and technical support services.

https://activusconnect.com/

