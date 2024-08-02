Seasoned Democratic Strategists Launch Lafayette Advisors, New Communications and Advocacy Strategy Firm

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Democratic strategists are joining forces to launch Lafayette Advisors, a new full-service strategic firm combining strategic communications, public affairs, government relations, executive advisory and development services into a single full-service consultancy. The new company is a merger of four boutique firms, and the firm's senior leadership combines decades of political and government experience including veterans of the Biden, Obama and Clinton Administrations, Capitol Hill, and leading campaigns and political organizations. Existing clients include Fortune 100 companies, national labor unions, leading philanthropic organizations and nonprofits, and national issue campaigns. The firm will have operations in Washington, Chicago and New Orleans.

Founding partners include Bradley Beychok, a leading Democratic strategist and co-founder of American Bridge 21st Century, the nation's largest Democratic SuperPAC; Ryan Berni, a deputy on the infrastructure team in the Biden White House, who previously built an award-winning communications and political media firm and served as Deputy Mayor of New Orleans; Zach Butterworth, an attorney who most recently served as the Director of Private Sector Engagement in the Biden White House, working closely with senior administration officials, CEOs, D.C. office heads, and multi-client consultants; Ankit Desai, a seasoned government affairs expert with over 20 years of political and lobbying experience; Michael Halle, an operative who most recently served as Senior Advisor to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the US Department of Transportation during the pivotal implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; and, Leah Israel, a well-regarded consultant specializing in development, advocacy, corporate counsel and public affairs who currently serves as the Chief Development Officer for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Renowned communications expert, political strategist, and best-selling author Jennifer Palmieri, who has been on the frontlines of national politics for more than two decades, joins the firm as a Senior Advisor for non-profits.

"Lafayette Advisors is a partnership of friends turned business partners who love to work hard and win," said Ryan Berni, Managing Partner. "Constantly changing dynamics in the economic, political, and media landscapes can be difficult to navigate without experience and perspectives on the people, policy, and process shaping Washington. Combining the breadth and depth of our experiences will allow us to offer clients best-in-class strategy with boutique, hands-on service. You can expect bespoke, innovative strategies that mitigate risk and produce wins."

With broad sector expertise, the firm will put a particular focus in the coming months on coalition development for the 2025 tax fights, as well as advancing and defending critical infrastructure and clean energy projects which face increased opposition at the local level.

With offices in our nation's capital, Chicago, and the Gulf Coast, Lafayette Advisors brings unique geographic perspectives to our clients' challenges.

