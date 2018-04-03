Seasoned Engineer Joins Latitude 33 as Associate Principal to Support the Planning & Engineering Firm's Values

Mr. Psyhogios joins Latitude 33 with proven leadership, management, and negotiating experience. He has previously worked for Fuscoe Engineering, Inc. in both a project management and business development role. Prior to that, he worked at Project Design Consultants, Inc. where his diverse responsibilities included serving as the primary client contact, permitting, presentations and public hearings, negotiations, managing contracts and deliverables, due diligence, overseeing the construction bid process, engineering reports, and more. His notable projects in Southern California include the San Dieguito Wetlands Restoration Project (San Diego/Del Mar), Rancho Coronado (San Marcos), Pala Mesa (Fallbrook), and the Creek District Master plan (San Marcos). Mr. Psyhogios earned his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, and is a member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and the Building Industry Association (BIA).

"I've known Latitude 33 Principals Matt Semic and Giovanni Posillico for years, and have been drawn to the culture they have helped create at Latitude 33," says Nicholas J. Psyhogios, PE, Associate Principal at Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering. "This position allows me to be both teacher and student. I'm excited to be able to mentor and share some of my experience with the younger project managers. At the same time, Latitude 33 has such a diverse portfolio—there is a great opportunity here for me to learn and grow more."

About Latitude 33

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services and civil engineering design to public agencies, developers and property owners. The firm specializes in residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic and hospitality projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seasoned-engineer-joins-latitude-33-as-associate-principal-to-support-the-planning--engineering-firms-values-300622959.html

SOURCE Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering

Related Links

http://latitude33.com

