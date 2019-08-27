Seasoned Entrepreneur and Executive Mr. Patrick Ang Joins DinoPlusAI

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DinoPlusAI Inc. today announced that Mr. Patrick Ang has joined the company and will serve as VP of business development.

Patrick is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive in the semiconductor industry. He has over 30 years semiconductor experience in both startup and large corporations. Patrick has raised over $30M in previous funding rounds, co-founded MediaChips (a multimedia semiconductor company), was the founding President of Ectiva and CEO of Broadxent (a broadband communication company) and CEO of PicoNetics. He has held senior management roles in public listed companies including EVP at OPTi, VP at Creative Technology and COO at ESS Technology.

"DinoPlusAI's full-stack AI platform delivers value to its customers through the integration and optimization of its novel ASIC, compiler and algorithms. DinoPlusAI's highly latency-optimized Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform has tremendous potential to be used in many latency-sensitive AI applications, such as real-time malware detection in cybersecurity, fraud prevention in Fin-Tech, natural language and speech processing, video and image classification, industrial automation and autonomous driving," said Mr. Patrick Ang. "I'm really impressed by the innovative technology, and am excited to be part of the DinoPlusAI team and contribute to its growth. I look forward to work with the founders and the team to enable its novel technologies for these exciting applications."

"We are excited to have Mr. Patrick Ang as part of our leadership team. We value his comprehensive startup and corporate leadership experience tremendously. Patrick has started over four startups in the semiconductor industry in his career with successful exits, brought great values to his investors and customers. He has also led public listed companies in senior executive roles. His insights and in-depth knowledge of the industry will be a great asset to the company," said Jay Hu, founder and CEO of DinoPlusAI Inc. "We look forward to his leadership to lead the company to the next level."

About DinoPlusAI

DinoPlusAI will be the platform of choice for next generation AI applications where latency matters as much as the throughput and power, such as AR/VR, NLP, gaming, 5G, industrial automation, autonomous driving, cybersecurity and FinTech. As demonstrated in recent benchmarking in applications such as speech recognition and image classification, DinoPlusAI achieved similar performance with order of magnitude better in cost and power compared to the existing state-of-art solution. For more information please visit us at DinoPlus.ai or contact us at contact@DinoPlus.ai.

