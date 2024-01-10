Seasoned Entrepreneur Rolls Out the Pink Carpet in Virginia; Blo Blow Dry Bar Expands to Over 140 Locations

Multi-Unit Franchisee Expands Portfolio to Bristol; Opens First Location in the State

BRISTOL, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, is happy to announce the opening of the brand's first location in the state of Virginia. Located at 347 State Street in Bristol, the new bar now offers guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. For a limited time, in celebration of the location's initial opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar in Bristol will offer its signature Mane Squeeze Membership at a founder's rate, which includes two blowouts per month for $70, 10% off retail products and $5 off each additional blow out.

Behind the brand's introduction to Virginia is multi-unit franchisee, Velma McMillan. She began her career in beauty and wellness as a long-time employee of Mary Kay before she started her entrepreneurial journey. Her passion for the industry coupled with degrees in business administration and marketing made franchise ownership an ideal venture for McMillan. Her Blo Blow Dry Bar story began when she became a loyal customer, she opened her first location in 2022, and now is gearing up to open her third bar – a first for the state of Virginia.

"As a frequent visitor to Virginia, I noticed the lack of salons in the state," says McMillan. "It was feeling that absence, and I knew its community members were as well. Creating a space for women to go to feel good about themselves while also taking the monumental step of being the first Blo Blow Dry Bar in Virginia is such a privilege."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $34, this offer runs from January 15th to January 25th.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous, while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is now open Monday - Saturday 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. and Sunday, 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Bristol, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-bristol/ , or call (247)-494-0116.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Lauren Kirkley | Fishman Public Relations | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300

