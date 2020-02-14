Seasoned Executive, Jim Holm, Tapped to Lead Examity; Founder, Michael London, will Chair Board of Pioneering Edtech Firm

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the nation's fastest-growing edtech company, today announced the appointment of former Certiport executive, Jim Holm as Chief Executive Officer. Examity founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael London, a serial Boston-based entrepreneur, has been appointed chairman of the company's board. For the last two years, Examity was named the fastest-growing edtech company in the United States by Deloitte.

"Jim joins the Examity team with deep insight into the increasingly dynamic landscape of assessment and learning validation," said London, who oversaw the firm's rapid growth and innovation since its inception in 2013. "His background makes him uniquely equipped to oversee Examity's continued growth as online programs become the new normal in higher education and the workplace."

As of 2019, more than one-third of all college students now take at least one course online, according to recent data from the U.S. Department of Education. Designed to meet an increasing need for security in online courses and programs, Examity's learning validation platform offers a variety of proctoring modalities for hundreds of universities, employers, and certification providers worldwide.

"Examity's dramatic growth reflects relentless investment in innovation, focus on academic integrity, and deep partnerships with education institutions and employers," said Holm. "As colleges and employers continue to embrace the potential of online learning, I am committed to extending that mission -- and impact -- to ensure that our technology remains at the forefront of quality, and integrity, in education."

Holm brings nearly two decades of experience leading high-growth education and technology companies to Examity. He most recently served as CEO of Performance Assessment Network (now PSI Online), which delivers 15 million tests per year to help Fortune 500 employers assess workplace readiness. Prior to joining PSI, Holm also held senior executive roles at Pearson and Certiport.

London previously served as founding CEO of Bloomberg Institute. He is also the co-founder of College Coach and the founder of EdAssist, both now owned by Bright Horizons (BFAM).

The company, which secured a $90 million investment from Great Hill Partners in 2019, was recently named to Deloitte's Fast 500 list for the second straight year and has also been honored for two consecutive years as one of the top ten fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution.

