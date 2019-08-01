Seasoned Financial Services Compliance Expert Asaad Faquir Joins Wolf & Company, P.C.

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf & Company P.C. is pleased to announce that Asaad Faquir has joined the firm as Senior Manager, Regulatory Compliance, and will be working with clients across all of Wolf's service offerings. Faquir will lead Wolf & Company's brand expansion within the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania markets.

Mr. Faquir has over 10 years of experience in the banking industry, having served as a Compliance Officer at Haverhill Bank, and Vice President and Project Manager for Fidelity Federal Bank and Trust. Most recently, he served as a director at a risk and compliance consulting firm in New Jersey. Mr. Faquir works closely with all financial institutions, including Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) and Fintechs, to ensure satisfactory compliance in an ever-changing regulatory landscape in areas such as Consumer Protection, Regulatory Compliance, and BSA/AML.

"Adding such a dynamic, accomplished compliance professional to our team allows us to better serve our clients by providing practical solutions to the complex regulatory challenges they face every day," says Mark A. O'Connell, President of Wolf & Company P.C. "Mr. Faquir will contribute considerably to Wolf's promise of providing unparalleled guidance to our clients."

Mr. Faquir earned his undergraduate degree from Florida State University, his Master of Business Administration in Finance from Temple University, and his Master of Business Studies from University of Limerick in Ireland.

"Wolf & Company is a great organization with a sterling reputation for success," says Faquir. "The firm has been providing unparalleled service for over 100 years, and still wants to innovate, grow, and endure for another 100. I am excited to be a part of that endeavor."

Mr. Faquir resides in Bucks County, PA with his wife and two small dogs. He is a fervent Florida State Seminoles fan and an avid traveler.

About Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf & Company is entering our second century providing assurance, tax, risk management, and business consulting services throughout the Northeast. Clients can expect direct involvement from the Firm's owners and senior management, and responsive service from a multi-disciplinary team. Our collaborative service strategy enables us to develop a deep understanding of clients and their business needs, and to maximize opportunities while navigating potential obstacles.

Wolf's areas of focus include Financial Institutions, Investment Advisors, Healthcare, Technology Companies, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Retail Companies, and Private Clients. The Firm employs over 250 people, is registered with and inspected by the PCAOB, and is a member of PKF North America, a national and international affiliation of CPA firms.

