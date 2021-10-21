Seasoned Fintech Executive and Retail Product Advocate Stefan McVeigh Joins Tradier Management Team

"At a time where Tradier is experiencing record growth and has become a critical part of the retail infrastructure in the market, Stefan will play a critical role in serving our consumer base," said Peter Laptewicz, President of Tradier Brokerage.

"I have followed Tradier over the years and connect deeply with their mission and vision. I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Tradier management team and be a part of a group that is changing the way retail brokerage services are delivered," said Stefan McVeigh.

About Tradier

Tradier's Brokerage platform and API's enable entrepreneurs, businesses, developers to rapidly create and offer embeddable investing to investor platforms, digital advisors and global firms who want to get access to the US Markets. Created by longtime tech developers, Tradier's APIs power third-party firms and developers to offer trading in all US listed securities and build research, analysis, web, social and mobile experiences as self-directed or digital advice (robo) platforms.

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. Tradier Brokerage with its web, mobile, desktop and API platforms enables online investing and advanced trading for active traders, advisors and platform partners globally at simple and competitive prices.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Tradier

Related Links

https://tradier.com

